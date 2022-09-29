Skip to main content

USC needs to run the ball to beat Arizona State: Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

Travis Dye is averaging an incredible 7.3 yards per carry through four games

In the first episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum talk about USC's thrilling win over Oregon State, the upcoming matchup with Arizona State and much more.

Oregon State and Fresno State both did their best to take away USC's explosive passing game the past two weeks, forcing Lincoln Riley into run situations. This week against Arizona State, the Trojans will need to lean heavily on Travis Dye and Austin Jones to gash the Sun Devils' defense.

Dye has rushed 49 times for 360 yards - a staggering 7.3 yards per carry - while Jones has rushed 29 times for 207 yards (7.1 yards per carry).

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

 

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum. 

Jacob Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future. 

Jacob Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

zachariah branch bishop gorman
Recruiting

USC Trojans have second-best wide receiver recruiting class in the country

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20227
Football

USC, Utah, Washington all get first-place votes in FanNation Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
elijah paige
Recruiting

USC poised to land OL Elijah Paige and jump to top of Pac-12 football recruiting rankings

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202226
Football

USC Trojans open as 26-point favorites vs. Arizona State (college football odds)

By All Trojans Staff
Drake London Atlanta Falcons USC football
TROJANS IN THE PROS

USC players in the NFL: Drake London's 'spin cycle' TD; Leonard Williams' 'Iron Man' streak in jeopardy

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans Oregon State football 202221
Football

Game analysis: Lincoln Riley has USC playing winning football

By All Trojans Staff
Travis Dye USC football Oregon State
Football

AP Top 25 Poll: USC Trojans one of 4 Pac-12 teams inside top 15 of college football rankings

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans Oregon State football 20226
Football

Coaches Poll Top 25: USC Trojans move up to No. 6 in college football rankings

By All Trojans Staff