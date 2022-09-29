USC needs to run the ball to beat Arizona State: Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

Travis Dye is averaging an incredible 7.3 yards per carry through four games

In the first episode of the USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast, Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum talk about USC's thrilling win over Oregon State, the upcoming matchup with Arizona State and much more.

Oregon State and Fresno State both did their best to take away USC's explosive passing game the past two weeks, forcing Lincoln Riley into run situations. This week against Arizona State, the Trojans will need to lean heavily on Travis Dye and Austin Jones to gash the Sun Devils' defense.

Dye has rushed 49 times for 360 yards - a staggering 7.3 yards per carry - while Jones has rushed 29 times for 207 yards (7.1 yards per carry).

Listen to the full podcast below and subscribe to the USC Trojans on Fan Nation YouTube channel.

The USC Trojans on Fan Nation podcast is hosted by Jacob Hare and Jacob Erlbaum.

Jacob Hare is a student at USC from Penn Valley, Pennsylvania majoring in journalism. He aspires to have his own talk show in the future.

Jacob Erlbaum is a student at Syracuse University with a major in broadcasting and digital journalism. He is from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. He aspires to be a play-by-play broadcaster for the NHL.