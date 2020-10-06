AllTrojans
USC Night Notes: Have You Seen The Over/Under?

Scott Wolf

The over/under for USC's regular-season victories is 5.5 per BetOnline.

I would take the over based on strength of schedule.

Others say the Helton factor should be a bigger consideration or that USC can go 3-3.

Maybe. But if USC loses two games that would be shameful. Especially when Washington State is the crossover. Can it happen? Yes. Should it happen? No.

Here's the Pac-12 win totals:

USC.OVER.UNDER

Arizona at 1. Colorado at 1.5. Washington State at 2. What a conference.

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Trojan70
Trojan70

Wolf - this login bullshit is a waste of fucking time. Fix it or you will have even less traffic on this blog than you have now. Oh that’s right, you don’t read your blog...

Trojan70
Trojan70

Don’t underestimate the total lack of coaching ability by Clay. USC loses twice this year.

gotroy22
gotroy22

The oddsmakers have spoken: ASU and Utah are the only hard games on the schedule.

gotroy22
gotroy22

Champions Week?

