USC Night Notes: Have You Seen The Over/Under?

The over/under for USC's regular-season victories is 5.5 per BetOnline.

I would take the over based on strength of schedule.

Others say the Helton factor should be a bigger consideration or that USC can go 3-3.

Maybe. But if USC loses two games that would be shameful. Especially when Washington State is the crossover. Can it happen? Yes. Should it happen? No.

Here's the Pac-12 win totals:

Arizona at 1. Colorado at 1.5. Washington State at 2. What a conference.