USC Night Notes: Have You Seen The Over/Under?
Scott Wolf
The over/under for USC's regular-season victories is 5.5 per BetOnline.
I would take the over based on strength of schedule.
Others say the Helton factor should be a bigger consideration or that USC can go 3-3.
Maybe. But if USC loses two games that would be shameful. Especially when Washington State is the crossover. Can it happen? Yes. Should it happen? No.
Here's the Pac-12 win totals:
Arizona at 1. Colorado at 1.5. Washington State at 2. What a conference.