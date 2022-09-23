Skip to main content

USC No. 1, Oregon State No. 5 in FanNation Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

The Trojans and Beavers - both 3-0 - face off Saturday night in Corvallis

Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans held firm in their spot atop the Fan Nation/Sports Illustrated Pac-12 Football Power Rankings this week.

But the Trojans will face their toughest test of the season on Saturday against an experienced and hungry Oregon State team. Both teams enter the matchup 3-0 - two of five Pac-12 teams that enter Week 4 unbeaten.

Here are the latest power rankings, followed by a look at how each publisher voted:

Week 4 - SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

1. USC 3-0 (5) . . . 81

2. Utah 2-1 (1) . . . 73

3. Washington 3-0 (1) . . . 72

4. Oregon 2-1 . . . 58

5. Oregon State 3-0 . . . 57

6. Washington State 3-0 . . . 56

7. UCLA 3-0 . . . 43

8. Stanford 1-1 . . . 30

9. Arizona 2-1 . . . 28

10. Cal 2-1 . . . 27

11. Arizona State 1-2 . . . 14

12. Colorado 0-3 . . . 7

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Washington; 2. Washington State; 3. USC; 4. Oregon State; 5. Oregon; 6. Utah; 7. UCLA; 8. Arizona; 9. Cal; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: Herm Edwards is gone, so how much longer will Karl Dorrell keep his job? The only certainty in the conference is that, as of now, Colorado and Arizona State are the two worst teams. The rest will begin to sort themselves out this week. Is Utah only the sixth-best team? No, they're better than that, but the Utes need to beat someone to move up on my list.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. USC; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Washington; 5. Oregon; 6. Oregon State; 7. UCLA; 8. Stanford; 9. Arizona; 10. Cal; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon showed it should be able to compete with anyone in the conference after passing a big test against BYU. USC takes over the top spot for me and I can't wait to see them square off against Utah this season. Washington continues to impress, and their latest win over Michigan State shows that Kalen DeBoer has the Huskies headed in the right direction after two gimme wins to start the season.

KEVIN BORBA, ALL CARDINAL

1. USC; 2. Utah; 3. Washington; 4. Oregon State; 5. Washington State; 6. Oregon; 7. UCLA; 8. Stanford; 9. Arizona; 10. Cal; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment : Washington is trending all the way up after their impressive win over No. 11 Michigan State. Stanford is tasked with taking them on after their huge win, which is typically when some teams will slip after riding a high.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. USC; 2. Utah; 3. Washington; 4. Oregon; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Cal; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: The Pac-12 racked up some real quality wins to close out nonconference play, with Washington and Oregon becoming the latest to tick that box this past Saturday. The top half of the league looks genuinely very strong, and a team that was gifted a 3-0 record due to a lighter schedule like UCLA may show its true colors in the coming weeks against those more tested squads.

WYATT ALLSUP, USC

1. USC; 2. Utah; 3. Washington; 4. Oregon; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. Stanford; 8. UCLA; 9. Cal; 10. Arizona; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: USC stays on top after playing its most complete game of the season. Washington jumps up the list and shows it could contend for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. Oregon can find itself back toward the top if it keeps up the impressive play — it’s looking like that Week 1 blowout loss said more about No. 1 Georgia than it did Oregon.

COLE BAGLEY, ALL UTES

1. Utah; 2. USC; 3. Washington; 4. Oregon; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington State; 7. UCLA; 8. Cal; 9. Arizona; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

COMMENT: Every single week Washington continues to impress me and they just might compete for the conference if they stay on track. Also, Oregon significantly bounced back and Bo Nix looked great against BYU. For now, Utah and USC are still the top contenders, but Washington and Oregon are gaining momentum.

DAN RALEY, INSIDE THE HUSKIES

1. USC 3-0; 2. Washington; 3. Utah; 4. Oregon State; 5. Oregon; 6. Washington State; 7. UCLA; 8. Stanford; 9. Cal; 10. Arizona; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: If he can stay healthy, Michael Penix Jr. could be one of the top four or five players in the conference. He makes the UW a team to fear. The defense, however, brings the Huskies back to earth, capable of being exploited. For the time being, they should be rewarded for beating Michigan State. 

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

elijah paige
Recruiting

Will USC Trojans land Elijah Paige, 4-star offensive tackle?

By All Trojans Staff
korey foreman corona
Football

USC football injury update: Romello Height likely out for season

By All Trojans Staff
QB Caleb Williams went 25-of-37 for 284 yards and 2 TDs with 0 INTs in USC's 45-17 victory over Fresno State. He also scored 2 rushing TDs against the Bulldogs.
Football

How to watch USC football vs. Oregon State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
Deijon Laffitte USC
Recruiting

Deijon Laffitte commits to USC; Lincoln Riley adds another defensive lineman

By All Trojans Staff
gary bryant corona centennial
Football

Former Corona Centennial star Gary Bryant Jr. will redshirt this season

By All Trojans Staff
joey olsen lakeridge
Recruiting

USC commit Joey Olsen can't wait to play in Lincoln Riley's offense

By All Trojans Staff
jalen hale longview lobos
Recruiting

USC loses out on Jalen Hale, one of nation's top wide receivers

By All Trojans Staff
Andrew Vorhees USC football
Football

USC's offensive line continues to shine: 'They played with this type of grit that is unmatched'

By Wyatt Allsup