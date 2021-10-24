USC Falls to Notre Dame in South Bend

The Trojans failed to execute under the bright lights at Notre Dame stadium in their loss to the No. 13 ranked Irish.

It was an electric atmosphere outside Notre Dame stadium in South Bend, Indiana for one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football.

The USC Trojans hit the road to take on the Fighting Irish on Oct. 23, but fell short of a win. USC struggled to move the ball yet again, which ultimately contributed to their fourth loss of the 2021 season.

The lone bright spots for USC's offense was running back Keaontay Ingram and star receiver Drake London. Ingram finished with 138 yards on 24 carries and one TD. While London finished with 15 catches and 171 yards.

Notre Dame's offense came to play. The Irish possessed the ball in USC territory on all four possessions in the first half.

However, the Trojans defense tightened things up in the second, as defensive back Chris Steele notched an interception on Irish QB Jack Coan early in the fourth.

USC's defense committed two penalties late in the last period while the Trojans were only down one score; allowing Notre Dame to go up 15-points with a touchdown.

USC's offense found their spark in the final 30 minutes of play, but a fumble by Troy QB Kedon Slovis, paired with a few penalties nullified any chance of a comeback.

"That's a great football team we just played. We made way too many mistakes," interim head coach Donte Williams said following the loss.

The [3-4] USC Trojans leave South Bend without the Jeweled Shillelagh, and a final score of 31-16.

