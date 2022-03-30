Lincoln Riley Provides Encouraging Update on USC's Offensive Line

USC head football coach Lincoln Riley spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, following the Trojans' fourth spring practice. Riley shared his evaluations on the offensive line group, and admitted, "guys are motivated to play some of the best ball of their career."

"I like our group, I do, I think experience is a tough thing to beat up there," Riley said.

"And we've got a couple of guys, obviously several that you all are very aware of, that are really good players, that I think have picked up our stuff very fast, that are good leaders. And I think more than anything, those guys are motivated to play some of the best ball of their career.

Brett [Neilon], Andrew [Vorhees], [Justin] Dedich, you know, some of those guys that have played a lot of snaps around here, a lot of good conversations with them leading up to this point about what we need to do to become an elite offensive line here.

I think those guys individually have taken some big steps physically, mentally and I've done a nice job leading that group.

USC returns with some familiar faces in the trenches, including Jonah Monheim, Mason Murphy, Courtland Ford, Andrew Vorhees, Justin Dedich, and Maximus Gibbs. New additions include Ty Buchanan and Bobby Haskins.

"I think we've got a first unit that's doing some nice things and that'll obviously change as guys rise and guys fall off and through the natural competition to the first unit. So a lot of good things, we got a couple of guys in the second unit that are really pushing for some time, we're gonna have to continue to add some depth, some quality depth, as we as we go through.

But I think based on what we like to do schematically, and what these guys do, well, I think it's pretty good fit."

USC football will hold their next spring practice on Thursday, March 30.

