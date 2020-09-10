USC Offensive Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker Opts Out To Declare For NFL Draft
Scott Wolf
In a move that is not going to suprise anyone, USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker announced he will opt out and declare for the NFL Draft.
Some projections list him as a first-round pick. He was always considered as a likely departure.
The current state of the USC offensive line -- without Vera-Tucker -- is scary to some observers.
The real question is who else is leaving?
There are plenty of possibilities. Will wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown stay? I think the defensive tackles are pro prospects and worth monitoring (Marlon Tuipulotu, Brandon Pili).
Stay tuned.