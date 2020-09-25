USC-Oregon Unlikely In Regular Season

If the Pac-12 does not want to disrupt its schedule rotations, and indications are it does not, a USC-Oregon game is unlikely.

Why?

Oregon is expected to host a team for its crossover game: Arizona, Colorado and UCLA will play a road crossover game.

That leaves USC out of the picture with Oregon unless the teams play in the Pac-12 championship game.

If USC plays a crossover game at home, a possible opponent is Washington State. More good news for Clay Helton.