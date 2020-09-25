AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC-Oregon Unlikely In Regular Season

Scott Wolf

If the Pac-12 does not want to disrupt its schedule rotations, and indications are it does not, a USC-Oregon game is unlikely.

Why?

Oregon is expected to host a team for its crossover game: Arizona, Colorado and UCLA will play a road crossover game.

That leaves USC out of the picture with Oregon unless the teams play in the Pac-12 championship game. 

If USC plays a crossover game at home, a possible opponent is Washington State. More good news for Clay Helton.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pac-12 Approves Seven-Game Season

Pac-12 Approves Seven-Game Season

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

The Pac-12 schedule looks favorable for Clay Helton's survival

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Why Do Some Assume Ed Orgeron Couldn't Turn USC Into National Power?

There's little reason a good coach couldn't turn around a program like USC

Scott Wolf

by

Parcel Man

Pac-12 Return To Football Updates

Conference meeting today to make decision

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: D-Day For Pac-12

Will most of the conference decide to play Oct. 31?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Morning Buzz: Is Pac-12 Lagging Mountain West?

Mountain West wants to start Oct. 24, a week before Pac-12 expected to start

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.

Former USC DE Lawrence Jackson Talks USC Recruiting

Jackson is a former USC DE and 1st round draft pick.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Football318

Ed Orgeron Says USC Did Not Hire Him Because He's Not "A Country Club Guy"

Former USC coach tells 60 Minutes his accent played role in failure to get job

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Daily Report: Jake Garcia, JT Daniels In The News

Will JT Daniels be cleared to play for Georgia?

Scott Wolf