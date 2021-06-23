13 USC Players Make Phil Steele's 2021 Preseason Pac-12 All Conference List
On Tuesday, football analyst Phil Steele released his 2021 Preseason All-American Team list and Pac-12 All Conference Team list.
Steele has been producing college football previews since 1995, and is widely praised for his accurate predictions. His preseason list is broken down into three categories, offense, defense, and special teams. On Steele's Pac-12 All Conference Team list, 13 Trojans made the cut.
Here are the respective rankings with each grade for all USC players.
Offensive All-American Team
1st Team All-American - QB Kedon Slovis
1st Team All-American - WR Drake London
2nd Team All-American - OL Andrew Vorhees
3rd Team All-American - RB Keaontay Ingram
4th Team All-American - OL Jonah Monheim
Defensive All-American Team
1st Team All-American - LB Drake Jackson
1st Team All-American - CB Chris Steele
2nd Team All-American - DL Tui Tuipulotu
2nd Team All-American - S Isaiah Pola-Mao
Special Teams All-American Team
1st Team All-American - Long Snapper Damon Johnson
1st Team All-American - Punter Ben Griffiths
2nd Team All-American - Punter/Kicker Parker Lewis
3rd Team All-American - WR Gary Bryant
One big name notably missing is wide receiver Bru McCoy. McCoy is projected to emerge in the starting rotation for USC after veterans Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns departed for the NFL.
Last season McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards and had two touchdowns in 2020.
