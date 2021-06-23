Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsSI.com
Search

13 USC Players Make Phil Steele's 2021 Preseason Pac-12 All Conference List

Trojan quarterback Kedon Slovis graces Steele's list.
Author:
and
Publish date:

On Tuesday, football analyst Phil Steele released his 2021 Preseason All-American Team list and Pac-12 All Conference Team list.

Steele has been producing college football previews since 1995, and is widely praised for his accurate predictions. His preseason list is broken down into three categories, offense, defense, and special teams. On Steele's Pac-12 All Conference Team list, 13 Trojans made the cut.

Here are the respective rankings with each grade for all USC players.

Offensive All-American Team 

1st Team All-American - QB Kedon Slovis

1st Team All-American - WR Drake London 

2nd Team All-American - OL Andrew Vorhees

3rd Team All-American - RB Keaontay Ingram 

4th Team All-American - OL Jonah Monheim 

Defensive All-American Team

1st Team All-American - LB Drake Jackson  

1st Team All-American - CB Chris Steele

2nd Team All-American - DL Tui Tuipulotu 

2nd Team All-American - S Isaiah Pola-Mao

Special Teams All-American Team 

1st Team All-American - Long Snapper Damon Johnson 

1st Team All-American - Punter Ben Griffiths

2nd Team All-American - Punter/Kicker Parker Lewis 

3rd Team All-American - WR Gary Bryant

One big name notably missing is wide receiver Bru McCoy. McCoy is projected to emerge in the starting rotation for USC after veterans Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns departed for the NFL.

Last season McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards and had two touchdowns in 2020.

----

You may also like:

[USC's Isaiah Jewett Concerned With 10-Page Paper Essay After Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics]  

[Pac-12 Coach: ASU Allegations are 'Disrespectful']

---

Be sure to stay locked into All Trojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 9.40.16 AM
Football

13 USC Players Make Phil Steele's 2021 Preseason Pac-12 All Conference List

USATSI_16290828
Trojan News

USC's Isaiah Jewett Concerned With 10-Page Essay After Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

USATSI_11761637
Football

Washington and Washington State Announce Full Capacity for Fall Season

Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 11.04.53 AM
Recruiting

Breaking: Nation's No. 2 RB Gavin Sawchuk Commits to Oklahoma over USC

Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 10.23.05 AM
Recruiting

Breaking: Texas Longhorn Target Commits to USC

Screen Shot 2021-06-21 at 10.18.10 PM
Football

Insider Breaks Silence on ASU Recruiting Violations: 'If I Ever Wanted To Do a Tell-All Book, It Would Be a Best Seller'

USATSI_16290359
Trojan News

Several USC Trojans Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Screen Shot 2021-06-21 at 1.13.11 PM
Football

Olaijah Griffin: 'Optimistic' After Buffalo Bills OTA's