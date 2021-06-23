13 USC Players Make Phil Steele's 2021 Preseason Pac-12 All Conference List

On Tuesday, football analyst Phil Steele released his 2021 Preseason All-American Team list and Pac-12 All Conference Team list.

Steele has been producing college football previews since 1995, and is widely praised for his accurate predictions. His preseason list is broken down into three categories, offense, defense, and special teams. On Steele's Pac-12 All Conference Team list, 13 Trojans made the cut.

Here are the respective rankings with each grade for all USC players.

Offensive All-American Team

1st Team All-American - QB Kedon Slovis

1st Team All-American - WR Drake London

2nd Team All-American - OL Andrew Vorhees

3rd Team All-American - RB Keaontay Ingram

4th Team All-American - OL Jonah Monheim

Defensive All-American Team

1st Team All-American - LB Drake Jackson

1st Team All-American - CB Chris Steele

2nd Team All-American - DL Tui Tuipulotu

2nd Team All-American - S Isaiah Pola-Mao

Special Teams All-American Team

1st Team All-American - Long Snapper Damon Johnson

1st Team All-American - Punter Ben Griffiths

2nd Team All-American - Punter/Kicker Parker Lewis

3rd Team All-American - WR Gary Bryant

One big name notably missing is wide receiver Bru McCoy. McCoy is projected to emerge in the starting rotation for USC after veterans Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns departed for the NFL.

Last season McCoy caught 21 passes for 236 yards and had two touchdowns in 2020.

