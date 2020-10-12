USC Will Start Contact Practice On Wednesday

LOS ANGELES - Mask and gloves on Clay Helton and his team began practice last Friday. Day 3 of training camp is underway and the Trojans are gradually adjusting to their new normal.

COVID REPORT:

Between the daily antigen testing and four different fields to keep distance between players and staff, this year notably looks different. Clay Helton mentioned in a press conference with the media Monday morning, "I'm going to loose 10 pounds running from field to field". Players and staff are starting to adjust to this new practice model and gradually becoming more comfortable day by day.

INJURY REPORT:

Although Vavae Malepeai (TB) and Brandon Pili (DL) missed the first few practices Clay Helton does not foresee either of these players being out for the long haul. Malepeai's knee is looking good, he has a tight hamstring issue that rehab specialists are working on and Brandon Pili was out with a stomach illness and was held for practice on Saturday.

No new injuries were reported to the media this morning. Clay Helton mentioned that Markese Stepp (TB) who suffered from an ankle injury is on a limited plan but the staff is seeing positive improvements. Isaac Taylor Stuart (CB) underwent a knee surgery in the offseason but has his burst back. Helton mentioned, "that kid hits 22 MPH". Overall positive news for USC's injury report.

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT:

USC's offensive line has some fresh new faces. Clay Helton reports three players whom have shown optimal development thus far. Courtland Ford (OL), Jonah Monheim (OL) and Casey Collier (OL). Ford is a freshman 6-5, 300 LBS OL out of Cedar Hill TX. Monheim is a 6-5, 290 LBS freshman out of Moorpark CA. Helton mentioned that both players have "shown good physical maturity and picked things up [quickly]". Freshman Casey Collier (OL) 6-7, 290 LBS is "moving well" and has a "bright future" ahead.

Clay Helton believes that these men are the future of USC's offensive line. Every year the pass rush in college football seems to get quicker and better. Training these young players early will be vital for the fate of USC's offense. Clay Helton mentioned that all three players are going to "have to help out this year." In regards to USC's defense, Clay Helton and Todd Orlando look to present an ultra aggressive defense this season with a 4 or 5 man rush scheme to push their opposing teams quarterback out of the pocket and add pressure.

CONTACT PRACTICE UPDATE:

No shoulder pads were allowed during the first few practices due to NCAA guidelines, but the first fully-padded practice will take place on Wednesday. "As a head coach, you hold your breath," Helton mentioned. "You have to get your kids trained in that. Running backs and wideouts have to be hit for ball security purposes ... It is a fine line. Hopefully everybody stays healthy and you're allowed to continue it."

