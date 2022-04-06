Skip to main content

USC QB Caleb Williams 'Digging Deeper' Into Lincoln Riley's Offensive Playbook

Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC in February.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams may be familiar with Lincoln Riley's offense, but that doesn't mean adjustment can't be made. Williams shared his goals for his sophomore season on Tuesday afternoon, during a media session with reporters. 

"Last year I did a lot more of focusing on the routes instead of focusing on putting us in the best position possible," Williams said. "This year I'm trying to dig deeper into the playbook. Asking Coach Riley more questions. 

Asking coach Will [Harriger] and coach [Conner] McQueen more questions about the offense. They've been in it. As you know, they've been in Coach Riley's offense. As you know, it's coach Riley's offense and we have a lot of people. 

Coach Riley, and offensive mastermind. Coach Will, he's been a lot of different offenses and a lot of different offenses. And coach McQueen, he's been around Lincoln Riley and this offense for a while. So just digging. Digging as deep as possible and making sure I get the best and the most out of it."

Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC in February. He is favored to win the starting job at USC next season.

The Trojans open their 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Rice.

