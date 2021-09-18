September 18, 2021
USC QB Kedon Slovis Appears Injured, Exits Washington State Game

Things aren’t looking good for the USC Trojans.
Author:

The USC Trojans are off to a slow start in Pullman Washington, and as of now will be without starting quarterback Kedon Slovis.

The third-year quarterback took a brutal hit during the first quarter of the game at Martin Stadium.

Washington State sacked Slovis on third-and-long, which kept him on the ground for several minutes after the play. Medical personnel rushed over, and shortly after Slovis walked off the field with his own power.

The Arizona native went into the medical tent but did not return to the field for the following drive. Freshman Jaxson Dart who is No. 2 on the depth chart stepped up and will fill in for Slovis for the rest of the game.

The USC Trojans are trailing behind the Wazzu Cougars 7-14 heading into the second half. Will Jaxson Dart be able to carry the Trojans to victory?

Will just have to wait and see. 

