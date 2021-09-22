USC QB Kedon Slovis 'Not Focused' on Quarterback Battle

The veteran quarterback is focused on one thing heading into Oregon State, getting himself healthy and ready to play for Saturday.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is shutting out the noise, after freshman QB Jaxson Dart's stellar performance against Washington State.

Dart did not practice on Tuesday afternoon, but if healthy some question if the freshman would start over veteran starter Kedon Slovis. Slovis has struggled at times this season, getting momentum going on offense and connecting with the teams wide receivers.

On Tuesday the junior was taking reps with the 1s, while freshman Miller Moss practiced with the 2s in Dart's absence. Slovis' sole focus now is getting ready for the game on Saturday against Oregon State, despite all of the outside speculation and questions.

"[I'm] just trying to get myself ready to play for Saturday as best as I can and try to help my team as much as possible," said Slovis. "I'm not really focused so much on that," Slovis said when asked about the QB battle. "I'm excited for him [Jaxson Dart], he had a great game, and honestly that's what we expect. He's a great player, great quarterback. He showed that all fall camp, and I'm excited for him and what he's done for our team."

Interim head coach Donte Williams admitted that Kedon looked 'good' at practice, despite recovering from a neck injury he acquired on Saturday.

"Today he was ripping the ball around," Williams said. "He was throwing the ball pretty good."



To date Slovis has gone 52-for-80 with 487 passing yards, and amassed three touchdowns and one interception. Williams revealed that if Dart does not practice this week and Slovis is healthy, then the Arizona native will start on Saturday.

