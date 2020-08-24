USC Ranked In No. 17 In AP Top 25

When 2020 ends, at least USC will be able to say it was ranked.

The Trojans are No. 17 in today's Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

USC was expected to be ranked somewhere between 15-20. The Trojans are one spot ahead of North Carolina, who was 7-6 last season and one spot behind Michigan, who was 9-4.

Oregon was the top Pac-12 team and ranked No. 9.

The AP said it would rank all teams in its preseason poll and then rank teams actually playing in future 2020 polls. It might have a spring top 25 too.

I wonder what happens if a coach has a clause in his contract to receive a bonus if they ranked in the top 25? And they only made the preseason poll?