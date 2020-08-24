AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Ranked In No. 17 In AP Top 25

Scott Wolf

When 2020 ends, at least USC will be able to say it was ranked.

The Trojans are No. 17 in today's Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

USC was expected to be ranked somewhere between 15-20. The Trojans are one spot ahead of North Carolina, who was 7-6 last season and one spot behind Michigan, who was 9-4.

Oregon was the top Pac-12 team and ranked No. 9. 

The AP said it would rank all teams in its preseason poll and then rank teams actually playing in future 2020 polls. It might have a spring top 25 too.

I wonder what happens if a coach has a clause in his contract to receive a bonus if they ranked in the top 25? And they only made the preseason poll?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

What's your current impression of Clay Helton?

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

USC Takes Hard Line On Students Who Ignore Safety Guidelines

Administration not tolerating disregard of COVID-19 guidelines

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam

Open Forum Response

A Response To Your Open Forum Questions

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Sang19

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

Will nose tackle Brandon Pili choose to start or go to NFL?

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

Sunday Buzz: Extra Year Of Eligibility Will Not Be A Game Changer

Impact players will still want to go to NFL

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Saturday Night Notes: Trojans In The News

Red Sox call up former USC baseball player Robert Stock

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Saturday Buzz: USC Keeps Using Outdated Term For Athletes

It keeps referring to "student athletes," which NCAA coined to avoid paying workers' compensation benefits

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Who Else Might Leave USC?

There are plenty of players to keep an eye on for Trojans

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Ask Your Open Forum Questions Here

Reader questions on USC welcome

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

A Blue-Chip Linebacker Won't Enroll Early In College

Mater Dei linebacker Raesjon Davis, a USC target, plans to play his senior season

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22