USC Ranks No. 2 In This Poll

USC ranked No. 2 in the nation in social media engagements on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for the month of July.

Only Texas outranked the Trojans according to digital/design company SkullSparks.

Now it would be nice if we could see where USC ranks in some other categories such as:

Season-ticket sales

Actual attendance (not announced)

Booster donations

Quality of radio/TV packages

Total wins

Well, we already know USC ranks 8th in the Pac-12 in football/men's basketball victories since 2010.