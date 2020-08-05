USC Ranks No. 2 In This Poll
Scott Wolf
USC ranked No. 2 in the nation in social media engagements on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for the month of July.
Only Texas outranked the Trojans according to digital/design company SkullSparks.
Now it would be nice if we could see where USC ranks in some other categories such as:
- Season-ticket sales
- Actual attendance (not announced)
- Booster donations
- Quality of radio/TV packages
- Total wins
Well, we already know USC ranks 8th in the Pac-12 in football/men's basketball victories since 2010.