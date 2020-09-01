USC REPORT: How does Year 3 look for Sam Darnold?

Lots of news to discuss with former USC alumni. Let's start with Sam Darnold. The former QB is going into year 3 of his contract with the New York Jets. According to NewYorkJets.com head coach Adam Gase talked about Darnold's progress in a press conference, "I really think Sam is getting good, especially with if something's different and he's got to either get out of a play that I've called or a run-check or all those tiny things that last year that we might not even have asked him to do," Gase said. "Now it just seems so much smoother for him. It doesn't look like it's a stressful thing mentally for him, it's just he's reacting to things. He's got a plan what to go to, and instead of him standing there thinking about what he's going to do, it's just become second nature to him."

SI All Trojans publisher Scott Wolf gives his thoughts on how Darnold will stand out in the 2020 season.

In other news..former USC OLB Su'a Cravens has decided to return to USC to finish out his degree.

And Micheal Pittman Jr. seems to be adjusting well to life with the Colts. The Colts posted a video of Pittman participating in karaoke at training camp.

Colts head coach Frank Reich talked about his progress in training camp, according to ColtsWire Reich said, "“Yeah, I think he’s got really good hands and I think he is just going to get better and better as time goes on. He looked good out there today,” Reich said Saturday following the team’s final scrimmage. “He’s had a couple drops, but he works hard at it and once he gets through the process of mentally having to process so much stuff – you can see Michael (Pittman) getting more and more comfortable with the offense, knowing his assignment and not having to think so much. I think as he gets more and more comfortable, then you’re going to see his physical talent including how good his hands are will just completely take over.”