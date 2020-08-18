AllTrojans
USC Report: How Lucky is JT Daniels?

Claudette Montana Pattison

Did JT Daniels leave USC at just the right time? Of course freshman QB Kedon Slovis having a stellar 2019 season was a factor into Daniel decision to leave USC. But with the PAC 12 postponing their season and the SEC announcing their 2020 schedule for the fall Daniels might be in luck. 

Publisher Scott Wolf and Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison discuss when Daniels luck may run out. Plus two Washington State players have decided to enter the transfer portal and leave Washington State. 

Does this have anything to do Nick Rolovich coming in as the new head coach? Or will we see a wave of PAC 12 players trying to get on SEC and ACC rosters?

Ask Your Open Forum Questions Here

Reader questions on USC welcome

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: What Will Todd Orlando Get Out Of Palaie Gaoteote?

Linebacker graded seventh-best in Pac-12 per Pro Football Focus

Scott Wolf

by

Trojan1967

Is USC A Sleeping Giant Reawakening?

Athletic director Mike Bohn offered an example of Trojans' comeback

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Saturday Buzz: USC Will Be Ranked In AP Preseason Poll Only

Teams that do not play in fall will not be ranked once season starts

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Afternoon Notes: USC Recruit Garners Top 10 Honor

Julien Simon gets praise in SI All-American list

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

The Pac-12 escapes the heat as Big Ten blamed for fall season being postponed

Scott Wolf

by

Joe jr

The Daily: Will Events Across Country Affect USC?

Athletic dept. has two factions that need to co-exist

Scott Wolf

Former USC Defensive Back Kenny Moore Dies

One of three brothers to play for the Trojans

Scott Wolf

by

Bourbon4me

The USC Daily: Finishing Open Forum Questions!

Also: Remembering some past Trojans

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Could Lose $60 Million With No Football?

Some believe the figure will actually be higher

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam