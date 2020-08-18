USC Report: How Lucky is JT Daniels?

Did JT Daniels leave USC at just the right time? Of course freshman QB Kedon Slovis having a stellar 2019 season was a factor into Daniel decision to leave USC. But with the PAC 12 postponing their season and the SEC announcing their 2020 schedule for the fall Daniels might be in luck.

Publisher Scott Wolf and Reporter Claudette Montana Pattison discuss when Daniels luck may run out. Plus two Washington State players have decided to enter the transfer portal and leave Washington State.

Does this have anything to do Nick Rolovich coming in as the new head coach? Or will we see a wave of PAC 12 players trying to get on SEC and ACC rosters?