Report: USC Rival Called QB Kedon Slovis After Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 13, following a rocky junior campaign. Slovis recently spoke with TrojanSports.com and revealed that USC's longtime rival, Notre Dame contacted him upon entering the portal.

"I had to wrap up my workout and get in the car because I think it was actually Notre Dame on the phone for the first call," Slovis said. "I was like, 'Shoot. This is kind of developing a lot more quickly than I imagined."

Slovis has faced the Fighting Irish twice, starting in both games. In 2019, he went 24-of-35 for 255 yards and two touchdowns. And in 2021, he completed 27-of-37 passes for 299 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception. USC and Notre Dame did not play each other in 2020, due to COVID-19.

"The goal is to have a great two years," Slovis said about his future.

"Wherever it is, then go to the NFL and have the best career I can," Slovis said. "I think I can do that. I know I can do that. I just need to find the right spot for me. I'm looking forward to finding that soon."

Slovis ends his career as a Trojan, with 652 completions on 953 attempts, 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions.

