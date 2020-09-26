USC Saturday Buzz: Lane Kiffin Makes Splashy Debut At Mississippi
Scott Wolf
SEC football is back. And so is Lane Kiffin.
And it just wouldn't be Kiffin without some attention-grabbing features to kick off his debut.
Like the money bag on the sideline given to the player who gets a turnover.
John Baxter might be proud of that.
And Kiffin arrived at the game in a Mississippi baseball jersey.
On the field, things have been uneven. The Rebels were tied, 14-14, with Florida but then fell behind 35-14.
Mississippi cut the lead to 44-29 on a TD pass by former USC commit Matt Corral but the Gators scored again and lead 51-29.