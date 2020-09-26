AllTrojans
USC Saturday Buzz: Lane Kiffin Makes Splashy Debut At Mississippi

Scott Wolf

SEC football is back. And so is Lane Kiffin.

And it just wouldn't be Kiffin without some attention-grabbing features to kick off his debut.

Like the money bag on the sideline given to the player who gets a turnover.

OLE.MISS.MONEYBAG

John Baxter might be proud of that.

And Kiffin arrived at the game in a Mississippi baseball jersey.

On the field, things have been uneven. The Rebels were tied, 14-14, with Florida but then fell behind 35-14.

Mississippi cut the lead to 44-29 on a TD pass by former USC commit Matt Corral but the Gators scored again and lead 51-29.

Pac-12 Approves Seven-Game Season

Pac-12 Approves Seven-Game Season

Scott Wolf

gotroy22

USC Football Press Conference Take Aways

USC Athletics Held A Press Conference With USC Head Coach Clay Helton, QB Kedon Slovis, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Michael Guarino

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

The Pac-12 schedule looks favorable for Clay Helton's survival

Scott Wolf

Rialto Trojan

USC-Oregon Unlikely In Regular Season

Pac-12's abbreviated schedule probably robs conference of marquee matchup

Scott Wolf

gotroy22

Why Do Some Assume Ed Orgeron Couldn't Turn USC Into National Power?

There's little reason a good coach couldn't turn around a program like USC

Scott Wolf

Parcel Man

Pac-12 Return To Football Updates

Conference meeting today to make decision

Scott Wolf

Michael Guarino

USC Morning Buzz: D-Day For Pac-12

Will most of the conference decide to play Oct. 31?

Scott Wolf

gotroy22

Former USC DE Lawrence Jackson Talks USC Recruiting

Jackson is a former USC DE and 1st round draft pick.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Bourbon4me

USC Morning Buzz: Is Pac-12 Lagging Mountain West?

Mountain West wants to start Oct. 24, a week before Pac-12 expected to start

Scott Wolf

PJM.