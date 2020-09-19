USC Saturday Buzz: Pac-12 Moving At Glacial Pace

There are glaciers that move faster than the Pac-12.

It will wait until Thursday to hold a vote on playing football.

Why so long? Do the Big Ten presidents need to fly in and vote for the Pac-12 counterparts?

I'm sure there is some complicated answer regarding science or bureaucracy but the Pac-12 always moves at its pace.

USC, which worked out in its weight room on Friday, will prepare for the season with or without the approval of the presidents. So will the other 11 schools.

But it's crazy how slowly the Pac-12 moves. It's not like the presidents need to fly to San Francisco. All meetings are via Zoom anyways these days.

All this for a seven-game season. Fun.