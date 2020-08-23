AllTrojans
USC Saturday Night Notes: Trojans In The News

Scott Wolf

Former USC golfer Sophia Popov, a member of the 2013 NCAA championship team, has a 3-stroke lead at the AIG Women's Open, which is considered a major.

  • USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele will be represented by Athletes First. Clay Matthews is among the NFL players represented by the agency.
  • A story in Los Angeles magazine this week recounted how L.A. punk bands in the early 1980's were desperate for venues and recounted a concert at a party at a USC fraternity.

Drummer Lucky Lehrer: "At the end of the party, Roger (Rogerson) got drunk off several free-flowing beer kegs and tried to fight half of the USC football team’s offensive line. They beat the s--- out of him.”

"Apparently, Roger had it coming because Brett (Gurewitz) recalled watching him attack the jocks with a pair of nun-chucks while blackout drunk."

  • The Boston Red Sox have called up pitcher Robert Stock, a former USC baseball player. Stock was a catcher at USC.
  • And finally . . . this is not USC related but it is pretty cool:
