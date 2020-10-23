AllTrojans
USC Schedules A Zoom Salute To Troy

Scott Wolf

Last year USC canceled the Salute to Troy dinner, presumably because of lack of interest.

But there will be a Zoom Salute to Troy on Oct. 30. This is perfect for USC because it doesn't have to rely on fans to buy tickets. Instead you can register to watch it here.

USC says it will honor the 1970 and 1995 teams. Too bad it won't include the 1969 and 1994 teams that didn't get honored last season when the Salute to Troy was canceled. They did get invited to the scrimmage at the Coliseum, which was a poor substitute.

SALUTE.TO.TROY.INVITE
