USC Should Play Alabama On Saturday But Clay Helton's Luck Continues
Scott Wolf
Under normal circumstances, this would be the last physical practice of the week as USC prepared to face Alabama.
It's also a good reminder that even within USC, there's a realization how much Clay Helton benefits from the unique circumstances at the moment.
- He won't face a humiliating loss to Alabama on Saturday.
- He won't face a fall full of stress and fan unrest with each uninspiring performance.
- He probably won't be fired because there is no season.
- He probably benefits from the fact USC could lose $80 million or more because of the pandemic.
- He has a friendly supporter in USC president Carol Folt.
- He could have a team with 100 players on scholarship in the fall of 2021.
This is why many refer to Helton as the "luckiest coach in America."