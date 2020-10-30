USC Shows Off It's Image In Hype Video

USC released a recruiting video today that showed Kedon Slovis, Clay Helton and others at a fake movie premiere and at a party with social media influencers.

This video is not intended for me. It's for recruits.

But here's a question: The video was supposedly filmed recently but there is no mask wearing and in some cases no social distancing.

It's incredibly tone deaf for a season that will not include fans.

And then there is Helton in the video. You can't make someone look cool. They either are or they aren't.

This reminded me of when the former Lakers coach Del Harris got a tattoo because he wanted to relate to his players. This is the same as putting Helton at a movie premiere or a Hollywood pool party. It's not cool.

I guess these videos are meant to take attention off the fact Helton is the coach and USC is not where it should be nationally.

Judge for yourself below.