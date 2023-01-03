Watch: USC signee Zachariah Branch returns punt 93 yards for touchdown in Under Armour All-American Game

Branch is ranked as the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver, per 247Sports.com.

Throughout his entire high school career at Bishop Gorman-Las Vegas, 5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch was known for making big plays.

In Tuesday's Under Armour All-American Game, the USC signee came up with another one.

Branch caught a punt at the 7-yard line and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown to put his Team Phantom squad up 14-0 on Team Speed late in the first half. Branch is ranked as the nation's No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver, per 247Sports.com.

He caught 33 touchdowns in his high school career at Bishop Gorman and returned three punts for scores.

Watch Branch's Under Armour All-American Game punt return touchdown below.