Kedon Slovis Talks Bru McCoy's Role at Wide Receiver

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis spoke to the media prior to USC's first spring practice.

Spring football is officially back after taking a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With plenty of new faces on the football field, the Trojans will be evaluating 14 new comers as well as second-year players who did't get a chance to perform last Spring.

Junior quarterback Kedon Slovis, returns as the Trojans leading signal caller with two years of college experience under his belt. With day one of Spring ball in the books, here is everything Slovis had to say prior to the Trojans opening practice.

Slovis on mentoring Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart:

"It's been fun to have new younger guys in the building, and it's definitely been different to be that older experienced guy," Slovis said. "I'm excited to see them develop this Spring."

Slovis talks how lack of spring workouts in 2020 affected his play last season:

"My whole life I've been pretty confident in my accuracy and throwing a football. Last season I would say was the first time where I was at a point where I wasn't there."

Slovis went on to say that he worked with the 3DQB group during the offseason to help further develop his mechanics.

Slovis talks tight end development for 2021:

"We're going to get the best four targets on the field, and from what I've seen in walk-throughs, the opportunity is there for the taking."

Slovis talks Bru McCoy's role at wide receiver next season:

"It's all about getting more and more comfortable as it goes for him. He's a freak athlete and a great football player. He'll start to do things more naturally as he plays off instinct."

