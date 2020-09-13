USC Sunday Buzz: A Strange Top 25 Poll

The Top 25 polls came out today and feel . . . strange.

No Pac-12 teams. No Big Ten teams.

Notre Dame was unimpressive against Duke and moved up three places in the AP Top 25 to No. 7.

Louisiana Lafayette and Appalachian State are in the Top 25. Why not? There are not enough teams to be rank.

Lane Kiffin hasn't played a game and he's getting five votes in the poll.

Florida State lost to Georgia Tech and got two votes.

Where do you think USC would be ranked right now if it lost to Alabama and beat New Mexico? I'd guess around 18-20.