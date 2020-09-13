AllTrojans
USC Sunday Buzz: A Strange Top 25 Poll

Scott Wolf

The Top 25 polls came out today and feel . . . strange.

No Pac-12 teams. No Big Ten teams. 

Notre Dame was unimpressive against Duke and moved up three places in the AP Top 25 to No. 7.

Louisiana Lafayette and Appalachian State are in the Top 25. Why not? There are not enough teams to be rank.

Lane Kiffin hasn't played a game and he's getting five votes in the poll.

Florida State lost to Georgia Tech and got two votes.

Where do you think USC would be ranked right now if it lost to Alabama and beat New Mexico? I'd guess around 18-20.

USC Loses West's Top Offensive Lineman

For another year, Trojans won't land elite line prospect

Scott Wolf

USC Football 2020 Game Predictions

UCLA, Stanford and Cal Predictions

Claudette Montana Pattison

Saturday Buzz: Maybe It's Best USC Did Not Play Today

It's been a flat day for some big college programs

Scott Wolf

Sam Darnold Halftime Thoughts

A Review Of Darnold's Play Leading Up To Week 1.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Morning Buzz: Who Starts At Left Tackle?

Trojans will have massive problem replacing Alijah Vera-Tucker

Scott Wolf

If Big Ten Plays In October, Don't Expect Pac-12 To Follow

California and Oregon teams still waiting for state approval to practice

Scott Wolf

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

Trojans looking for a left tackle

Scott Wolf

Former USC Center Alex Parsons Helps NFL Athletes Achieve Financial Success Off The Field

Parsons a NFL Vet Now Works as a Financial Advisor

Claudette Montana Pattison

The USC Daily: Here's A Top Name To Play Left Tackle

USC needs to examine its offensive line recruiting

Scott Wolf

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Shows Fire Missing In Pac-12

Day wants Big Ten season in October

Scott Wolf

