The Pac-12 is supposed to release a schedule in a few days with games beginning September 19.

Meanwhile, Rutgers and Michigan State are in full quarantine. And the SEC seems intent on playing football. Texas wants to allow 50,000 fans at a home game on Sept. 5.

What happens if the Pac-12 and Big Ten don't want to play in the fall. Do the SEC and Big 12 go ahead anyways? How would a champion be determined? When would the College Football Playoff take place?

Is a split-season possible depending on what conference you belong to? Alabama and Ohio State can be dual champions?

Can the Power 5 Conferences act independently without being in agreement on when a season takes place?

I find it hard to believe that will happen but it seems like everyone is kind of acting on their own right now. Or in denial.

It's a mess.

When USC does play, here's an idea for the Coliseum.