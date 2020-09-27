AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Sunday Buzz: Larry Scott Gets A Friendly Profile

Scott Wolf

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has been under fire from the media for a long time.

But this article from Sportico is the most-positive story I've seen in a long time on Scott.

Excerpt: “Larry gets a really tough rap,” said a source who worked closely with Scott and the conference on a financial project. “I don’t know why people are out to get him.”

I guess when a person can't even go on the record with their name for a positive quote, it shows how unpopular Scott is.

Here's an on-the-record comment: "U.S. Tennis Association chief executive Stacey Allaster says, “Larry has a gift of rising up when the criticisms are coming fast and furious.” 

  • Speaking of media criticism, Petros Papadakis is not letting up.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saturday Night USC Notes: Rough Day For Ed Orgeron

LSU loses first game in regulation in 693 days

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Pac-12 Approves Seven-Game Season

Pac-12 Approves Seven-Game Season

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC Football Press Conference Take Aways

USC Athletics Held A Press Conference With USC Head Coach Clay Helton, QB Kedon Slovis, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Michael Guarino

USC-Oregon Unlikely In Regular Season

Pac-12's abbreviated schedule probably robs conference of marquee matchup

Scott Wolf

by

rusoviet

Where Are They Now: Lawrence Jackson Talks Life After Football And Ed Orgeron

Jackson as a #1 draft pick.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Larry Scott Said Pac-12 Schedule Coming Within A Week

Commissioner also said 7-0 Pac-12 team should be in CFP conversation

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

If It's Friday, It's Time For A USC Notes Column

The Pac-12 schedule looks favorable for Clay Helton's survival

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

USC Saturday Buzz: Lane Kiffin Makes Splashy Debut At Mississippi

Former USC coach tries to keep pace with Florida

Scott Wolf

Why Do Some Assume Ed Orgeron Couldn't Turn USC Into National Power?

There's little reason a good coach couldn't turn around a program like USC

Scott Wolf

by

Parcel Man

Pac-12 Return To Football Updates

Conference meeting today to make decision

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino