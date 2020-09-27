USC Sunday Buzz: Larry Scott Gets A Friendly Profile

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has been under fire from the media for a long time.

But this article from Sportico is the most-positive story I've seen in a long time on Scott.

Excerpt: “Larry gets a really tough rap,” said a source who worked closely with Scott and the conference on a financial project. “I don’t know why people are out to get him.”

I guess when a person can't even go on the record with their name for a positive quote, it shows how unpopular Scott is.

Here's an on-the-record comment: "U.S. Tennis Association chief executive Stacey Allaster says, “Larry has a gift of rising up when the criticisms are coming fast and furious.”