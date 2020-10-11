USC is ranked No. 25 in the new Associated Press poll released today. The Trojans were 27th last week.

See what happens if you don't play?

Are defenses worse this season?

If Alabama is giving up 38 points to Mississippi and there are so many high-scoring games, maybe the weird schedule is playing a part.

It seemed like Lane Kiffin was going to be able to enjoy giving Alabama a tough game. But then Alabama suggested Kiffin was stealing the Crimson Tide's defensive signals.

Kiffin responded today on twitter:

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello has gone from Heisman hopeful to the bench in two weeks. Costello was taken out of yesterday's loss to Kentucky after throwing four interceptions.

Costello has thrown six interceptions and only one TD pass in the past two games.

Do you think Mississippi State fans are now used to the up-and-down nature of being a fan of a Mike Leach-coached team.