10 Things To Know: USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks

Yesterday the news broke that the Washington Huskies would be withdrawing from the Pac-12 Championship game due to COVID-19 cases. Head Coach of the Huskies Jimmy Lake told the media in a press conference, "our whole team is in isolation as we speak."

Washingtons offensive line was hit hard by the virus outbreak, Lakes said, "through contact tracing we have zero offensive lineman available to play this week."

In replacement of Washington, Oregon will step up to challenge the USC Trojans and represent the North.

Here are 10 things you need to know:

#1. HISTORY

The USC Trojans currently sit at 5-0. The first time that they have been 5-0 in 14 years. They will look to go 1-0 on the week yet again, for a Friday night victory which would give USC its first 6-0 overall season since 2006.

#2. MOMENTUM

The Trojans head into this week with some momentum under their belts after an exciting victory over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. The Oregon Ducks on the other hand, did not play on Saturday after their game was canceled. The Ducks were originally scheduled to play the Washington Huskies in Eugene but Washington withdrew from the match up due to COVID-19 cases.

Oregon is five out of the six of USC's opponents this year to have a week off coming into the game.

#3. CORONAVIRUS

After consultation with Washington the Pac-12 made the decision on December 14th to replace the Huskies with the Oregon Ducks as the Pac-12 North division team to face the South representative the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

This decision was made after Washington failed to have the minimum 53 scholarship student-athletes available for the game and the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes at a position group. This was a result of a number of positive COVID-19 cases within UW football program.

Under the Pac-12 Football Championship Game policy, the team with the next best record in the North Division, Oregon, will represent the North. Washington is 3-1, while Oregon is 3-2.

#4. WIN STREAK

The Trojans lead the overall series with Oregon, 38-21-2 dating back to 1915. However, USC has lost five of the past seven meetings against the Ducks. USC's record over Oregon in Los Angeles is 24-9-1.

#5. FUN FACT

The only football game that USC has played outside of the United States was in 1985 against Oregon in the regular season finale Mirage Bowl in Tokyo,Japan. The Trojans won the matchup 20-6.

#6. COMEBACK KIDS

One constant theme for USC this season is their ability to fight through adversity and finish late in the game. This 2020 USC football team is reminiscent of the 1968 and 1969 Trojans who were named the “Cardiac Kids” for their forth quarter victories. Both of these "60" era teams came back three times in the fourth quarter to win.

This years team currently has three dramatic comeback victories, all in the final two minutes of the game.

- ASU with 1:20 left in the game.

- Arizona with 0:25 left in the game.

-UCLA with 0:16 left in the game.

#7. PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP

In the last nine Pac-12 Football Championship games, the North opponent has defeated the South in all but 1 of the 9 matchups. USC is 1-1 in Pac-12 Football Championship Game play.

#8.RANKINGS

USC ranks at No.13 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Trojans are currently the only Pac-12 team ranked. Oregon made the Top 25 list until week 13, but have since dropped off the ranks.

#9. QUOTEABLE

"This week itself has been strange. We were laughing about it yesterday, we got back into the room and started doing Oregon stuff. If they run this route concept what do we do. But it was actually a route concept from Washington that was still stuck in our brains from the morning. We caught ourselves a couple of times talking about plays that we already had in our heads" said USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando.

#10. HOW TO WATCH

USC hosts Oregon at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 5:00 p.m PST on Friday, December 18th. The game will air on FOX.

