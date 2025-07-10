USC Trojans To Land Four-Star Recruit Breck Kolojay Over Miami Hurricanes?
The USC Trojans currently have six offensive lineman commits in their 2026 recruiting class and are looking to add one more before the end of the cycle.
One of the top uncommitted players in the 2026 recruiting cycle, four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay has peaked the interest of USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Kolojay is looking to put his recruitment to rest before the start of his senior season and Trojans have done all they can to land the highly-touted recruit.
Chad Simmons of On3 said that Kolojay has narrowed down his recruitment to about four teams including USC.
"We continue to hear about Georgia and Miami as major contenders, with USC now joining that conversation. Oklahoma isn’t going away, but the Sooners don’t seem to be in the same group at the Bulldogs, Hurricanes and Trojans. Kolojay is still talking regularly with all four of those programs. . . . USC has saved a spot for him on the offensive line as well. He is now one to watch in the coming weeks," Simmons said.
The No. 20 interior offensive lineman and No. 279 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Kolojay had no shortage of suitors throughout his commitment, holding 38 offers prior to narrowing down his list.
USC got a relatively late jump on Kolojay's recruitment, offering him this past April. Riley and offensive line coach Zach Hanson have been able to quickly make up ground and eventually were able to get the four-star recruit on campus earlier this summer. Kolojay took his official visit to USC on June 17 with the Trojans' five-star tight end commit Mark Bowman also in attendance.
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Debut
MORE: USC Trojans Legend, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Ranked Among Best NFL Players
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Elbert Hill, Keenyi Pepe, Mark Bowman Headline Prized Recruiting Class
USC's 2026 offensive line class is arguably the best part about their top-ranked recruiting class. The Trojans hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports rankings and have six offensive line pledges, showcasing a good mix of both tackles and guards.
The highest rated player in USC's recruiting class, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, is Kolojay's teammate at IMG Academy in Florida. The No. 2 offensive takcle and No. 6 player in the country, it doesn't get much better than having a bonafide blue-chipper leading the way in their recruiting class.
Fellow four-star interior offensive lineman Esun Tafa is among the best players in the state of Utah. The Trojans' commit is ranked as the No. 10 interior offensive lineman and No. 4 player in Utah. Four-star tackle Vlad Dyakonov is one of the biggest risers in the recruiting cycle and could jump even higher in the rankings by the time he signs.
If the Trojans are able to beat out Georgia and Miami for the four-star recruit, Kolojay could be the cherry on top for a truly elite offensive line recruiting class for the Trojans.