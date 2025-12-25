Elite Recruit Eli Woodard Makes Recruiting Announcement With USC, Oregon, Washington

The USC Trojans have yet to receive a commitment from the 2027 recruiting class, but are making a push for elite players. Three-star wide receiver Eli Woodard is narrowing down his list of schools, featuring the USC Trojans.

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Woodard is the No. 71 wide receiver, the No. 50 player from California, and the No. 505 recruit in the nation. According to Rivals, Woodard is prioritizing his visits first, not rushing to make a decision, but has narrowed down his top six programs.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are in the running for the three-star wide receiver, as are Oregon, Utah, Washington, Arizona State, and Missouri. Though several programs are pushing for Woodard, USC has a good chance of earning his commitment.

USC To Use In-State Recruiting Momentum

What could help USC the most in Woodard’s recruitment is that he is from California. Since hiring general manager Chad Bowden, USC is stepping up its in-state recruiting, building a wall around California.

Through the 2026 recruiting class, the Trojans signed 35 players. 57 percent of the signees are California natives, including five-star tight end Mark Bowman, one of the top commits for the Trojans.

With Woodard being from California, it will be easier for the Trojans to bring him in for a visit and help make the wide receiver feel like a priority.

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams assistant coach - wide receivers Chad Savage talks to his team during the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images | Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

Chad Savage To Play Vital Role

USC tight end and inside receivers coach Chad Savage has played a vital role as a recruiter for USC. Savage was responsible for five commits from the 2026 class, including three wide receivers.

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Recruiting Powerhouses for Five-Star Safety



MORE: What Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's State Championship Heroics Mean For USC Recruiting

MORE: What USC's Betting Odds vs. TCU Says About Trojans Amid Opt Outs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

One of the biggest late signings for USC was the flip of four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who was initially committed to Ohio State. Savage was the primary recruiter of Dixon-Wyatt and will have the chance to help USC land another receiver with Woodard.

Colorado State football assistant coach Chad Savage during practice on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Ftc0330csufootballsavage | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

“We talk all the time,” Woodard told Rivals about Savage. “I’ve been to USC more than anywhere else, and I have a really strong comfort level there.”

As Savage communicates with Woodard, he can help USC maintain its recruiting success with the 2027 class.

USC’s Success In Developing Wide Receivers

In addition to USC’s recruiting success, Woodard has a chance to pay for a program that develops wide receivers at a high level with the Trojans.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Just this season, Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon took a big step forward in his third season with the program. After recording over 1,156 yards and 11 touchdown receptions, Lemon is a projected first-round 2026 NFL Draft pick. In addition to Lemon, wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane declared for the draft.

USC coach Lincoln Riley runs an explosive offense with a dangerous passing game. Through the 2026 class, USC has also recruited its quarterback of the future, four-star Jonas Williams. This gives Woodard clarity on who would be passing him the ball with the Trojans.

At USC, Woodard not only has the chance to develop well, but it is also a program that can help him reach the next level.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES