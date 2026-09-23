USC Hosting Five-Star Recruiting Visitor Who Should Catch Oregon's Attention

The No. 12 USC Trojans will aim to win over recruits on Sept. 26. Their massive Big Ten Conference showdown against No. 20 Oregon carries lots of early implications. Most particularly for the conference championship race and early College Football Playoff picture.

But this heavyweight bout inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is one that can win over potential future Trojans. USC is expected to have a high number of visitors for the game carrying a recruiting lanyard.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Who is Taking in USC vs. Oregon

National recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Steve Wiltfong revealed which five-star talent will watch the game from inside the Coliseum.

Georgia native and star of Powder Springs High in McEachern five-star safety Casey Barner is making the trip to Los Angeles. Barner's words to Wiltfong will energize USC fans monitoring the 2028 talent's recruiting process.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA;Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) throws the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I’m really excited to get out to USC and experience the campus, meet more of the staff, and learn more about the program and the culture there. I’m looking forward to building those relationships and seeing what USC is all about," Barner said in his interview with Wiltfong.

But here's where the Ducks fit into the picture for Barner.

Oregon is Recruiting 5-Star Casey Barner Hard

Oregon Ducks quarterback dante moore dan lanning loss indiana hoosiers hesiman injury scare sack offense dakorien moore big ten autzen stadium | oregon ducks on si Jake Bunn

The Ducks happen to be all over Barner as well. Wiltfong adds that Oregon is among the schools recruiting him hard during the current cycle.

The 5-10 Barner is the nation's top-ranked safety per Rivals Industry rankings. ESPN and 247Sports also place Barner at the top of his position group. Lastly, he's ranked as the nation's third overall prospect in a deep 2028 class.

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

Both Oregon and USC are pursuing a game-changing defender who's thrived in one of the deepest prep football states in the nation. Barner has dominated playing in the box but also dropping back into coverage and impacting opposing passing attacks.

Both Oregon coach Dan Lanning and USC coach Lincoln Riley likely fell in love with Barner's aggressive nature on film. Barner wants to create disruption against the run and also plays like he wants to be the first guy making the stop, instead of becoming the third or fourth to bring down a ball carrier.

But Barner presents a cerebral side that makes him more advanced compared to his defensive peers. He's quick to identify where the pass is going off of constant film study, then rise as the one halting the play. That element can win over USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who loves coaching up intellectual defenders including from his time with TCU.

How USC Can Close Recruiting Deal With Casey Barner

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's going to take more than Riley and any sales pitch he comes up with. USC also will need more than safeties coach Paul Gonzalez, or even general manager Chad Bowden here.

Patterson can come into play in helping win over Barner. While Patterson is considered more in the background when it comes to recruiting compared to his TCU days, his knowledge and vision for using Barner can ultimately win over the defender.

This is literally a "strike while the iron's hot" scenario for USC when it comes to Barner. This visit could become the one where Barner places USC at the top, or even verbally commits on the spot. It's all dependent on how aggressive USC courts Barner while he's watching the Ducks and Trojans go at it.

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