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USC Hosting Five-Star Recruiting Visitor Who Should Catch Oregon's Attention

The number of recruits visiting the Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans game is expected to be high, but this five-star prospect is the most appealing visitor.
Lorenzo Reyna|
Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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USC TrojansOregon Ducks

The No. 12 USC Trojans will aim to win over recruits on Sept. 26. Their massive Big Ten Conference showdown against No. 20 Oregon carries lots of early implications. Most particularly for the conference championship race and early College Football Playoff picture.

But this heavyweight bout inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is one that can win over potential future Trojans. USC is expected to have a high number of visitors for the game carrying a recruiting lanyard.

Jayden Maiava USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Big Ten Lincoln Riley Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Who is Taking in USC vs. Oregon

National recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Steve Wiltfong revealed which five-star talent will watch the game from inside the Coliseum.

Georgia native and star of Powder Springs High in McEachern five-star safety Casey Barner is making the trip to Los Angeles. Barner's words to Wiltfong will energize USC fans monitoring the 2028 talent's recruiting process.

Jayden Mandal Fresno State Bulldogs Alex Graham Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Big Ten Conference Casey Barner
Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA;Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) throws the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I’m really excited to get out to USC and experience the campus, meet more of the staff, and learn more about the program and the culture there. I’m looking forward to building those relationships and seeing what USC is all about," Barner said in his interview with Wiltfong.

But here's where the Ducks fit into the picture for Barner.

Oregon is Recruiting 5-Star Casey Barner Hard

Oregon Ducks quarterback dante moore dan lanning loss indiana hoosiers hesiman injury scare sack offense dakorien moore big
Oregon Ducks quarterback dante moore dan lanning loss indiana hoosiers hesiman injury scare sack offense dakorien moore big ten autzen stadium | oregon ducks on si Jake Bunn

The Ducks happen to be all over Barner as well. Wiltfong adds that Oregon is among the schools recruiting him hard during the current cycle.

The 5-10 Barner is the nation's top-ranked safety per Rivals Industry rankings. ESPN and 247Sports also place Barner at the top of his position group. Lastly, he's ranked as the nation's third overall prospect in a deep 2028 class.

USC Trojans Oregon Ducks Big Ten Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Caleb Williams Dan Lanning NFL Draft College Football
Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

Both Oregon and USC are pursuing a game-changing defender who's thrived in one of the deepest prep football states in the nation. Barner has dominated playing in the box but also dropping back into coverage and impacting opposing passing attacks.

Both Oregon coach Dan Lanning and USC coach Lincoln Riley likely fell in love with Barner's aggressive nature on film. Barner wants to create disruption against the run and also plays like he wants to be the first guy making the stop, instead of becoming the third or fourth to bring down a ball carrier.

But Barner presents a cerebral side that makes him more advanced compared to his defensive peers. He's quick to identify where the pass is going off of constant film study, then rise as the one halting the play. That element can win over USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who loves coaching up intellectual defenders including from his time with TCU.

How USC Can Close Recruiting Deal With Casey Barner

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley College Football Recruiting TCU Horned Frogs College Football Playoffs Casey Barner
Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It's going to take more than Riley and any sales pitch he comes up with. USC also will need more than safeties coach Paul Gonzalez, or even general manager Chad Bowden here.

Patterson can come into play in helping win over Barner. While Patterson is considered more in the background when it comes to recruiting compared to his TCU days, his knowledge and vision for using Barner can ultimately win over the defender.

This is literally a "strike while the iron's hot" scenario for USC when it comes to Barner. This visit could become the one where Barner places USC at the top, or even verbally commits on the spot. It's all dependent on how aggressive USC courts Barner while he's watching the Ducks and Trojans go at it.

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Lorenzo Reyna
LORENZO REYNA

Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.

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