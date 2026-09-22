Dan Lanning Gets Real On Oregon's Preparation For USC Trojans Rivalry Intensity

The gauntlet of the No. 12 USC Trojans' schedule begins on Saturday against the No. 20 Oregon Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Both teams enter Saturday’s Week 4 Big Ten showdown looking to improve their chances of winning a conference title and reaching the College Football Playoff, as the result could determine their season. While the Trojans enter undefeated at 4-0, coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks already have a loss, falling on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 39-31, in Week 2 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ranked No. 2 to begin the preseason and with national championship expectations, the Ducks have fallen to No. 20, and a loss to the Trojans on Saturday could dismantle their hopes this year with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore.

The Trojans and Ducks have had several iconic and heated matchups in their rivalry series over the years, and Saturday’s game at the Coliseum will be no different. Ahead of a game where their season may be on the line, here's how Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are preparing for the intensity of the rivalry matchup against the Trojans.

USC Trojans Rivalry Intensity

“Yeah, it’s as intense as it gets, right? When you talk about two teams that are competitive, that want to be really good, that have great talent, it means a ton to the fan base. I think it’s only grown, like you said, in my time since I’ve been here, that it means a lot to our team,” Lanning said.

“You know, the biggest thing is can you focus on the game and not the occasion, right? Try to be in the moment and focus on your preparation, your execution. But this is certainly a big game.”

Challenge of Playing USC Trojans

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Coach Riley’s teams are really hard to stop offensively. I think they’ve become pretty dynamic when it comes to special teams. Obviously, I know they had the fake against them in the last game, but they’re doing some stuff different there,” Lanning said.

“That’s a challenge. New coordinator on defense as well with Coach Patterson, who provides a myriad of looks that are challenging to prepare for, and then they have a team that has a lot of talent as well. So, the environment, I’m sure, is going to be unbelievable there at the Coliseum. My first time getting to play down there since we’ve been at Oregon.”

“Been there in the past as a GA, but it can be a really special place, and that’s what we’re anticipating, their absolute best, but when you look at this roster that they have, they have a lot of great players that are playing at a high level,” Lanning continued.

“Obviously it starts there with their quarterback, and then they have some dynamic pieces around them. So, this will provide a really good challenge for us. Our players are certainly focused and excited about this matchup. It’s a great way to start off Big Ten play for us, and looking forward to the challenges that presents.”

Jayden Maiava’s Improvement Since Last Meeting

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, one, he gives his wide receivers a chance. There’s some unbelievable catches that are made in the Rutgers game, but he puts the ball in places where they have a chance to go make a play on the ball,” Lanning said.

“And a lot of times, your backs to the ball as a DB; you have to you really struggle when it’s in a tight window to be able to do that. He can extend plays with his feet, but he always keeps his eyes downfield, right? He’s a guy that can scramble to throw and have success, and then he’s obviously athletic enough to be able to run as well,”

“And you know, if you look at quarterbacks in Lincoln’s system, they’ve always had success, but he certainly had success and he’s been there now a number of years, where its going to allow him to be the best version of himself,” Lanning continued.

USC Trojans Running Back King Miller

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, a little bit of scheme variation that’s different than what they’ve done in the past, but certainly a good runner. I think their offensive line is as good as its been since I’ve been here, as far as the pieces that they have up front,” Lanning said.

“Some guys that have played for them for a number of years now that have really grown into themselves, and then they have backs that run the ball really well. I think that’s always the identity of a good team for Lincoln as their ability to rush the ball at a high level,” Lanning continued.

USC Trojans Explosive Pass Offense

“Yeah, do your job. Eye discipline. Right, can’t panic when the ball’s in the air. We have to do a good job of that this week. Certainly, last year when we played them, that showed up a good amount,” Lanning said.

“We were able to do a decent job against the run game, and then the ball started getting thrown in the field. We had some pass interference calls. We have to try to create that in practice because they do a really good job of that.”

“But more than anything, do your job, have high discipline, and then put yourself in a position to be able to make a play on the ball,” Lanning continued.

Gary Patterson’s Impact On USC Trojans Defense

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I won’t get into great like detail what he does. I don’t want him to necessarily know what we’re working on. But I think you know, obviously, Gary’s had a long-storied history as a defensive coach, and he does a phenomenal job,” Lanning said.

“And I think part of what makes it different now than what he’s played with in the past, he’s got a really good front right there at SC that’s disruptive, and they do a lot of different line games and things like that. The way he’s able to match patterns is always a challenge, right?”

“And you’re looking for wrinkles, but its tough to be able to handle that. And then again, the variety of looks and how he’s able to get calls into his guys fast and have them execute all that really shows up, and I think the biggest thing anybody that watches Coach Patterson you see a guy with passion and energy,” Lanning continued.

“And usually you’ve heard me say it before, but players take on really that presence of you as a coach, they take on that same personality, and you see as players playing with that personality,”

USC Trojans Defensive End Luke Wafle

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t know Luke extremely well, but he seems like he’s a guy that takes it really serious, right? I’ve heard about his diet. I’ve heard about his focus. You know, you see the way he plays. He’s looking for contact at all times,” Lanning said.

“He’s got great athleticism and strength, and you know, he shows up. You feel his presence on the field. So, I can’t speak about him in depth, other than you have to know where he’s at when he’s on the field,” Lanning continued.

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