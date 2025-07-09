USC Trojans Football Schedule: Potential College GameDay Matchup In Coliseum?
The USC Trojans have not been featured on ESPN's College GameDay since the 2016 season, but will that change in 2025? USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team finished 7-6 in 2024, but many are expecting the Trojans to take a step forward in the program's second season in the Big Ten.
In 2016, the popular show traveled to Seattle, Washington, for a November matchup between USC and Washington. At the time, the undefeated Huskies were the No. 4 team in the country, according to the AP Top-25 Poll, until the Trojans handed them their first loss of the season. That year, Washington won the Pac-12 but lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff while USC beat Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
While the Trojans appeared on the show in 2016, USC has not hosted the show since 2013. What are USC's best chances to bring GameDay out to Southern California?
The popular show typically highlights one of if not the biggest game of the weekend in college football, meaning USC will have to be one of the top teams in the country in order to be chosen by GameDay. As a result, the most likely matchups for the Trojans to be highlighted on GameDay are USC's contests against Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oregon.
With the Notre Dame and Oregon being road games for USC in 2025, it seems as though the Trojans' best chances to host GameDay might be in Week 7 against the Michigan Wolverines.
In 2024, Michigan narrowly defeated USC 27-24 after the Wolverines scored in the final minute to take the lead. Will the rematch after last season's exciting matchup be enough reason for GameDay to visit USC?
Although GameDay might be looking for a chance to feature the West Coast, the USC and Michigan matchup will go up against The Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas. The Oklahoma Sooners did have a down year in 2024, but the SEC rivalry could be difficult for GameDay to pass on. Additionally, the show could choose to highlight the Big 12 with Arizona State set to travel to Utah in what could be a pivotal matchup for the conference.
USC's options for hosting GameDay might be limited, but the following Saturday, Week 8 against Notre Dame, might be the Trojans' best shot. After reaching the National Championship Game under coach Marcus Freeman, the Fighting Irish are looking to reload in 2025.
MORE: Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Debut
MORE: USC Trojans Legend, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Ranked Among Best NFL Players
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruits Elbert Hill, Keenyi Pepe, Mark Bowman Headline Prized Recruiting Class
The rivalry game between USC and Notre Dame is already scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC for Oct. 18, and the primetime kickoff could be perfect to host GameDay.
If the GameDay crew is not in South Bend for USC vs. Notre Dame, then the Trojans' final chance of appearing on the show in the regular season might be against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks reached the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed, and Oregon is expected to be one of the top teams in the nation in 2025.
USC has gotten the best of Oregon on the recruiting trail for the class of 2026, but the Trojans have not beaten the Ducks in their last three matchups. Will the battle between USC and Oregon in Autzen Stadium be enticing enough for GameDay?