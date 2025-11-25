Dan Lanning Takes Shot At USC Trojans' History In Pregame Speech
The No. 15 USC Trojans lost to No. 7 Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22 in a rivalry match with postseason implications.
The stakes were high, with CFP contention in play for both teams, but on top of it, the matchup was between two long-standing rivals. Oregon and USC were Pac-12 foes, and the rivalry is continuing in the Big Ten.
While firing up his team in the locker room, Oregon coach Dan Lanning took a strike at the USC Trojans for living off history.
“They’re living off their history. Matt Leinart, he ain’t walking through there. Reggie Bush ain’t gonna show up,” Lanning said. “Understand something. Why are you wearing black? You’re going to a Trojan funeral.”
The USC Trojans put up a fight to start the game but entered the game down 28-14. No matter the score, it was a heated matchup throughout the game. The Trojans finished the game with eight penalties while Oregon had 11, and a couple of flags were thrown due to the tension.
In the end, Oregon won the game on all cylinders, but the USC Trojans now have fuel to motivate them ahead of next season.
USC Can Use Dan Lanning’s Comments As Motivation
USC and Oregon are no strangers, with a history going back over 100 years. The Trojans hold a 38-24-2 record against the Ducks, but have been on a four-game losing streak. USC's last win against Oregon was in 2016. USC coach Lincoln Riley is still seeking his first win against the Oregon Ducks with the Trojans, and Lanning’s comments will add fuel for the 2026 season.
MORE: Why Caleb Williams' Development Has Bears In NFL Playoff Hunt
MORE: Oregon's Bear Alexander Takes Jab At USC Trojans
MORE: USC Fans Will Like Trojans' Updated Bowl Prediction
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
In 2026, the USC Trojans will host the Oregon Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After losing four straight games to the Ducks, USC has the chance to use Lanning’s comments as motivation to shift the narrative.
USC has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation joining next year who can step in and be playmakers early in their collegiate career. The Trojans also have young players on the roster, such as running back King Miller, who can return and take an even bigger step forward for the team.
While the Trojans suffered their third loss, they have an explosive offense that can lead to wins. While there will have to be changes, such as to the defense that has allowed big plays, USC has high potential in 2026.
When Oregon is in Southern California next season, Riley can play the video of Lanning's speech to motivate the Trojans to break the losing streak.
USC To Face Pressure In 2026
Trojans’ fans will hope Lanning’s comments do motivate the team, as USC has a tough schedule next year, and the pressure will be on. Riley is 6-13 against ranked opponents and 0-5 against top-10 teams as the USC coach. The Torjans must step up next year, or the team will once again miss out on a CFP run.
In addition to hosting Oregon, the Trojans will face the Ohio State Buckeyes and Washington Huskies at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. There is still a chance USC will play Notre Dame next season as well. To make an already challenging season harder, USC will have to travel to face the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Indiana Hoosiers.
The USC Trojans do have an elite history, but it has been over 20 years since the program last won a national title. The Trojans improved upon their 2024 season and can take another step in 2026, taking down big-time opponents and earning a trip to the CFP.
Before turning the attention to 2026, the USC Trojans still have one more regular-season game. The Trojans will host the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 4:30 p.m. PT. While the team may be out of playoff contention with three losses, they are still bowl eligible. With a win against UCLA, the Trojans can take down a crosstown rival and set themselves up to reach 10 wins this year.