USC Trojans Defense Dominates San Jose State In Season Opener

The USC Trojans defeat the San Jose State Spartans 30-7 in their season opener on September 4.

The 2021 college football season has officially arrived, as USC welcomed San Jose State to Los Angeles for its home opener. USC's defense dominated throughout the game, as the Trojans torched the Spartans 30-7.

Nickel Greg Johnson gave the Trojans a much needed big play to start the fourth quarter, as he retuned an interception for a touchdown to give Clay Helton's squad a 23-7 lead. Linebacker Drake Jackson secured USC's first interception of the season in the first quarter, which set the tone for the Trojans defense, and gave Todd Orlando's squad some early momentum.

Wide receiver Drake London had a huge second half, and finished the game with 12 receptions for 142 yards, but the play of the game came from WR Tahj Washington.

The Memphis transfer showed off his hops and mossed a Spartan defender for a 29-yard touchdown from quarterback Kedon Slovis. This was the Trojans only offensive touchdown of the game until TE Erik Krommenhoek caught a late fourth quarter TD on 3rd and 17.

Slovis finished the game 25-for-36 with 263 passing yards and two touchdowns. The junior QB was under pressure all day long, but did a solid job of staying poised in the pocket.

The Trojans play-calling was more balanced than we've seen in years past, as Graham Harrell's offense finished with 36 pass attempts and 34 rush attempts Saturday afternoon. Texas transfer Keontay Ingram finished with 86 yards on 15 carries, while Vavae Malepeai rushed 14 times for 65 yards.

USC welcomed fans back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time since 2019. Now the Trojans gear up for their second game of the season against Pac-12 foe Stanford.

