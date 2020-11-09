USC Trojans in the NFL WEEK 9 RECAP

We’re officially halfway through the 2020 NFL season as week nine wraps up tonight when the New England Patriots face off against the winless New York Jets. While former USC quarterback Sam Darnold is inactive for Monday Night Football, there were plenty of other Trojans who made their presence felt on the gridiron. Let’s take a look at how the rest of the USC alumni played on Sunday.

Austin Jackson, LT, Miami Dolphins -

Fresh off a stint from the IR, Austin Jackson saw his first action since week four against the Arizona Cardinals. The Dolphins allowed three sacks, but none of them were given to Jackson, as he did a solid job on the left side in his return. With his help, the Dolphins came back to beat the Cardinals 34-31.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers -

The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to stay undefeated when they played the over-matched Dallas Cowboys. JuJu Smith-Schuster came alive in the 4th quarter and helped mount a comeback to stay undefeated and move to 8-0 after the Steelers were trailing 13-0 in the first half. JuJu caught six passes for 93 yards and an important touchdown to keep his team unbeaten with a 24-19 win. He even tried to do the coveted Terrell Owens touchdown dance at AT & T stadium, but his former teammate Antwuan Woods wouldn’t allow it.

Everson Griffen, DE, Detroit Lions -

In his first game with his new team after being traded to Detroit from Dallas, Everson Griffen made his emotional return to Minnesota to take on his former team, the Vikings. Griffen finished with three tackles and a couple of QB hurries in the Lions loss.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts -

Rookie Michael Pittman Jr. had his best game as an NFL player on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded four receptions for 56 yards and had his longest catch of the season of 18 yards. It was only his second week back after injuring his leg earlier in the season.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders -

Nelson Agholor continued his trend of scoring touchdowns on a high percentage of his catches. The sixth-year pro finished with 2 receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, which was a beautiful 45-yard throw from QB Derek Carr which helped the Raiders win a nail-biter over the Chargers 31-26.

Leonard Williams, DE, New York Giants -

Leonard Williams continued his strong season on Sunday against Washington, recording 3 tackles and a sack in the Giants win. Williams now has five sacks on the season, which leads his team.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter