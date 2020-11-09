AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Trojans in the NFL WEEK 9 RECAP

AustinGrad

We’re officially halfway through the 2020 NFL season as week nine wraps up tonight when the New England Patriots face off against the winless New York Jets. While former USC quarterback Sam Darnold is inactive for Monday Night Football, there were plenty of other Trojans who made their presence felt on the gridiron. Let’s take a look at how the rest of the USC alumni played on Sunday.

Austin Jackson, LT, Miami Dolphins -

Fresh off a stint from the IR, Austin Jackson saw his first action since week four against the Arizona Cardinals. The Dolphins allowed three sacks, but none of them were given to Jackson, as he did a solid job on the left side in his return. With his help, the Dolphins came back to beat the Cardinals 34-31.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers -

The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to stay undefeated when they played the over-matched Dallas Cowboys. JuJu Smith-Schuster came alive in the 4th quarter and helped mount a comeback to stay undefeated and move to 8-0 after the Steelers were trailing 13-0 in the first half. JuJu caught six passes for 93 yards and an important touchdown to keep his team unbeaten with a 24-19 win. He even tried to do the coveted Terrell Owens touchdown dance at AT&T stadium, but his former teammate Antwuan Woods wouldn’t allow it.

Everson Griffen, DE, Detroit Lions -

In his first game with his new team after being traded to Detroit from Dallas, Everson Griffen made his emotional return to Minnesota to take on his former team, the Vikings. Griffen finished with three tackles and a couple of QB hurries in the Lions loss.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts -

Rookie Michael Pittman Jr. had his best game as an NFL player on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded four receptions for 56 yards and had his longest catch of the season of 18 yards. It was only his second week back after injuring his leg earlier in the season.

Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders -

Nelson Agholor continued his trend of scoring touchdowns on a high percentage of his catches. The sixth-year pro finished with 2 receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, which was a beautiful 45-yard throw from QB Derek Carr which helped the Raiders win a nail-biter over the Chargers 31-26.

Leonard Williams, DE, New York Giants -

Leonard Williams continued his strong season on Sunday against Washington, recording 3 tackles and a sack in the Giants win. Williams now has five sacks on the season, which leads his team. 

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the Extended Dead Period Affects Recruiting

The extended dead period for 2021 NCAA football recruits is in place through the end of December which means no in person activity can happen before the Early Signing Date.

Kim Becker

Why Herm Edwards Lost In the 4th Quarter

How USC capitalized on ASU's conservative play calling for a comeback win.

AustinGrad

by

Parcel Man

WATCH: Clay Helton Gives an Injury Report Following ASU Game

Clay Helton's Sunday Notes

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC vs. Arizona Game Details Announced

This week the USC Trojans will prepare for their second game of the season against the Arizona Wildcats. Coming out of week one with a win in their pockets, the Trojans will travel to Tucson, (AZ) for their first road game of the season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

AP Polls Rank USC #20 (Week 10)

Despite finding a victory over ASU, the Trojans hold their #20 spot in the AP polls.

Claudette Montana Pattison

How to Watch: USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

TV, Radio and Streaming details for USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils.

BriAmaranthus

WR Analysis: Who Saved The Game For USC? Bru McCoy or Drake London?

WR Bru McCoy and WR Drake London both showed up to play during Saturday's matchup against Arizona State.

Claudette Montana Pattison

WATCH: Clay Helton Talks Victory Over ASU

Here is what Clay Helton had to say about the turnover saga, WR Bru McCoy (who arguably saved the game), Todd Orlando's defensive debut and the rest of the 2020 season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

4SCsports

USC Alumni React To Season Opener

Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff game on FOX was a primetime game watched by many.

Claudette Montana Pattison

GAME DAY: USC vs ASU Halftime Thoughts

ASU leads 17-14 over USC going into the half

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22