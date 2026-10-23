USC Trojans Injury Questions vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Following their first of two bye weeks this season, the No. 16 USC Trojans will be back on the road as they take on Wisconsin.

The week off allowed some key starters to get healthy, while a couple of others will still be a game-time decision. What is the latest injury report for the Trojans heading into this Big Ten showdown?

USC Offensive Players

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) reacts during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left tackle Elijah Paige, a Midseason first team All-American by The Athletic, was a late add to injury report against Penn State on Oct. 10 and was ultimately held out. USC turned to true freshman Vlad Dyakonov, who made his first career start, and he excelled.

But having Paige back in the lineup is a massive boost for the offensive line. The Trojans will also get back left guard Hayden Treter, who has been out since going down in the first half against Oregon on Sept. 26. Kaylon Miller has started in his place.

Tight end Mark Bowman has missed each of the last two games and is questionable heading into Saturday’s game against the Badgers. Having Bowman back in the lineup would impact the run and pass game.

The five-star freshman is a complete tight end. He can be used a chess piece in Lincoln Riley’s offense because of his position flexibility. And as a run blocker, Bowman has essentially been a sixth offensive lineman. One of the biggest transitions for freshman tight ends, especially in the Big Ten, is as a run blocker, but the Mater Dei (Calif.) product has operated like a fifth-year senior in that department.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker Ashcraft, a Wisconsin transfer, would get the start at tight end. Nela Tupou, Carson Tabarraci and Walter Matthews have been the reserves behind him.

Receivers Corey Simms and Terrell Anderson are out for the season, but USC did get back freshman receiver Trent Mosley returned to the lineup against Penn State, after missing the previous three games. He was a true game-time decision but immediately looked like the player that caught the attention of the college football world.

Freshman receiver Luc Weaver saw his first significant action against Penn State because of the numerous injuries in front of him. He is listed as questionable this week.

USC Defensive Players

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is still on the injury report but is listed as probable. Stewart missed the first four games of the season after dealing with the same foot injury that hampered him last season.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Stewart is on the injury report for a majority of the season as the Trojans training staff will continue to monitor that foot throughout the season as they did a year ago. However, Stewart isn't playing on a snap count the way he was a year ago.

Defensive lineman Jide Abasiri is questionable. The junior played just one snap against Penn State after suffering a lower body injury on the final drive against Washington on Oct. 3. Abasiri is second on the team in tackles for loss. If Abasiri is unable to go, freshmen Jaimeon Winfield and Tomuhini Topui will continue to see an increased role.

Linebacker Jadyn Walker is probable for Saturday's contest. Walker has been a key reserve this season behind Desman Stephens and Deven Bryant. Ta'Mere Robinson and Elijah Newby have also been key reserves this season.

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