USC Trojans Star Jahkeem Stewart’s Impact Goes Far Beyond the Stat Sheet

USC defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart will always be a hot topic when it comes to talking about LSU’s recruiting.

Not only did Stewart, a New Orleans native, who was originally the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class before reclassifying to the 2025 class, leave the state of Louisiana, he decided to head out west to Los Angeles.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That will naturally draw a strong reaction. A premier recruit in a premier recruiting state deciding to not only to leave the South but go play in sunny Southern California.

It was very reminiscent of the late Joe McKnight almost two decades prior. The former USC running back was also from Louisiana and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2007 class.

McKnight shocked in-state LSU and the entire nation on National Signing Day when he picked the Trojans in front of a national audience. That decision drew significant backlash and controversy. It continued to be discussed well after McKnight headed off to the NFL.

To leave the state of Louisiana as a high-profile recruit and head to another SEC school is one thing, but head to USC, that’s not accepted.

Team Rose’s Easton Royal (03) looks for an opening down the field during the Under Armour All-America Game Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN 104.5 college football analyst Matt Moscona recently discussed the Trojans defensive lineman after the Tigers missed out on 2027 five-star receiver Easton Royal, another New Orleans native, who flipped his commitment from Texas to Florida on Oct. 11.

Moscona stated “what has Jahkeem Stewart done at Southern Cal, relatively little.”

What has Stewart done in his career? For starters, he was a Freshman All-American after finishing second on the team in tackles for loss when he should have been a senior in high school. And he did so while playing the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot.

Stewart’s interception late in the third quarter against Iowa in November of last year changed the game. USC scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession to overcome a double-digit deficit and never relinquished the lead.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Washington on Oct. 3, Stewart’s 48-yard scoop and score in third quarter helped the Trojans complete another double-digit comeback. Two game-changing plays in critical moments and two games USC may not have won without Stewart.

Film is accessible. Lack of knowledge when talking about a situation, living in an SEC bubble and only looking at a stat sheet for an interior defensive lineman is lazy.

Moscano also claims Stewart only "went to Southern Cal because they offered more money than LSU.” This doesn’t just apply to LSU, it applies to every school and is a tiresome narrative in recruiting.

The same way USC doesn’t get every premier recruit in their backyard, LSU won’t either. The same applies to Georgia, Texas, Miami or any school that in the heart of recruiting hotbed. A school can dominate a region, but signing every top recruit in their state is not realistic, even before the NIL era.

Pulling Back the Curtain on Jahkeem Stewart

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players that are only at a school because of money only care about themselves. Every decision is made is a selfish one because they operate as an individual. Stewart is the complete opposite.

Stewart could have missed his entire freshman season, if he chose to have surgery on his foot before the season. Instead, he devised a delicate plan with the training staff, in order for him to play in 2025.

During a one-on-one conversation during USC’s Media Day in early August, Stewart made it abundantly clear that this team will get everything he has, no matter what. That comes from a love of the game, his teammates and the university.

In that Washington game, Stewart briefly went down in the first half. He returned in the second half because when he said this team would get everything, he meant it. That’s not a player that is playing for a school because they offered more money.

Stewart has an immense amount of love for the Trojan faithful. The staff has to essentially drag him off the field after games because of how much time he spends taking pictures, signing autographs and just interacting with fans.

Stewart has emerged as a leader. Even when he missed the first four games of the 2026 season with the same foot injury, he’s been a strong vocal presence. When Stewart speaks, his teammates listen.

Freshman offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov found out an hour before kickoff against Penn State that he would be making his first career start against Penn State and thrived. Following the game, Riley said that Stewart asked to speak to the team and single out Dyakonov performance in front of the team.

Whatever Southern Cal is paying Stewart, he’s worth more. His impact on the field and what he brings to the program can't be measured in dollar amounts.

What the Film Shows

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart made his season debut against Oregon and was the lone bright spot in a poor defensive showing. The sophomore didn’t need to ramp up, he was ready to go from the jump. The elite blend of power and quickness at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds is overwhelming and makes him a constant presence in the backfield.

A big positive on USC’s defense was sophomore defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart in his season debut. That power and quickness off the snap is a problem for offensive lines.



Picked up where he left off from his Freshman All-American season. pic.twitter.com/S7N6kBKl2f — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 1, 2026

Stewart uses a violent club, rip to force interior pressure. It forces Washington quarterback Demond Williams to move to his right and into nickel Alex Graham for the sack. When looking at the box score at the end of the game, nothing will show up for Stewart on the play.

#USC defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart’s disruptive ability from the interior continues to show up on tape.



Quickness + power. Violent club, rip. Forces to quarterback into Alex Graham for the sack. pic.twitter.com/1zRR1Jhysh — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 5, 2026

Stewart beats the left guard across the face and instead of climbing to the second level, the center has to help with Stewart, which leaves linebacker Deven Bryant unblocked to make the tackle for a short gain.

Here’s another example. Jahkeem Stewart beats the LG across his face. So the center has to help out, which leaves Deven Bryant unblocked to make the tackle. https://t.co/UFFNvTo9Wa pic.twitter.com/vU51gxfvJZ — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 12, 2026

Stewart has made major strides from his freshman to sophomore season and blossomed into a dominant force in the interior of the defense. Violent hand usage and better understanding of the game with a full season under his belt.

Jahkeem Stewart has all the tools to be a first round pick in the future.



Violent hands. Stout in the interior. Stewart has the size, power and quickness to create havoc in the backfield.



A Freshman All-American in 2025, Stewart has been even better in 2026. #USC pic.twitter.com/3PCQ32OrjG — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 14, 2026

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