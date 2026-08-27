USC Legend Matt Leinart Speaks Candidly on Confidence Level in Lincoln Riley

USC Trojans quarterback legend Matt Leinart knows what coach Lincoln Riley is facing for the 2026 campaign. The latter feels more heat than the late August heat wave intensifying on Los Angeles.

Yet Leinart knows what Riley has at his disposal: NFL caliber talent at quarterback in Jayden Maiava, new defensive coordinator in Hall of Famer Gary Patterson, plus the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.

Leinart dove into if he feels there's more confidence than ever out of Riley when chatting with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI through his partnership with Abbott, which arrives during the "We Give Blood" campaign ahead of the college football season.

Matt Leinart's Take on Lincoln Riley's Confidence

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many fans and analysts across the college football nation would believe Riley's confidence is soaring higher than ever following some letdown seasons. The aforementioned external factors play a big part.

Yet Leinart believes this is the version of Riley he's used to seeing.

"I think Lincoln is always confident," Leinart said to USC Trojans on SI. "He's won a lot of football games and he's a terrific head coach."

Yet the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner and multiple national champion does acknowledge that Riley has what he was envisioning all along this season.

"I think from his perspective, he probably looks at where they're at from the roster, to NIL, to recruiting, then going out and getting the kids they want in the portal. I think he can look at that and can say 'We're finally playing at a level playing field and we're finally situated in all these things.'"

Matt Leinart Gets Real on USC Expectations

Jan 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Matt Leinart (left) and Rai Benjamin pose during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leinart played under a large microscope during his land of troy run. And this came before the social media and internet boom.

Riley and the Trojans have grown their own popularity together, from viral head-turning practice plays to increasing expectations among USC's No. 14 ranking. Yet Leinart knows what must happen from here inside that locker room.

"You still got to go out and play. You still have to go out and execute, then finish games," Leinart said for this year's Trojans. "And I think from that standpoint, he's got to be excited that he's got a big time starter at quarterback, the most important position in football. But he's got great running backs who are healthy, plus has a great offensive line. So offensively, they're going to be rolling."

Leinart adds he loves the Patterson hire on the defensive side, which is one thing he'll closely observe as the former TCU head coach adjusts to the Big Ten.

Matt Leinart's Partnership With Abbott

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterbacks Mark Sanchez (left) and Matt Leinart watch from the sidelines during the Pac-12 Championship game against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Leinart has become involved with Abbott the last three years as this drive hits close to home.

He lost his mother to Leukemia in 2017 and since that time, has become passionate about donating blood to save a life. Except now Abbott's partnership with the Big Ten has stretched for three seasons, now creating a competition on which school donates the most blood during the season.

"I saw firsthand blood transfusions and the need for blood. So when this partnership came in front of me, I was like 'Wow, it's great to team up with the organization.' Plus the meaning behind it," Leinart said.

He adds that blood drives aren't limited to students or alumni. Fans of a school can donate too.

"The need for blood has never been more. We need it everyday," Leinart said. "One donation can save up to three lives."

More information on the drive can be found here.

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