Matt Leinart Gives Candid Take on Un-Retiring Jersey Number for USC Recruits

Former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart recently drew some attention for his stance on his retired jersey number at USC and if he would ever let a future Trojan star wear No. 11 in the cardinal and gold.

The USC Trojans have a longstanding tradition of retiring the jersey numbers of the Heisman Trophy winners in program history, meaning no USC player has worn No. 11 since Leinart's final season with the Trojans in 2005.

What Matt Leinart Said About Un-Retiring USC Jersey Number

Leinart recently revealed that USC has asked him to give his permission for a Trojans player to wear No. 11. Perhaps more interesting was Leinart's stance on whether or not he'd un-retire his jersey:

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The retired jersey numbers of Southern California Trojans Heisman Trophy winners at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum peristyle. From left: Mike Garrett (20), O.J. Simpson (32), Charles White (12), Marcus Allen (33), Carson Palmer (3) , Matt Leinart (11), Reggie Bush (5) and Caleb Williams (13). | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"When I was at USC, I got my number retired. There's been multiple times where people at USC have asked me if I would un-retire my jersey for some five-star prospect. And do you want to know what I told those guys, straight up? I am never going to un-retire my jersey for some random dude who, by the way, now could wear No. 11 and transfer after a year," said Leinart.

"The only person that will ever wear my USC No. 11 would be Cole (Leinart), who's not there right now, he's at SMU. Or two of my boys, if they end up going to USC and playing football. That is it."

As mentioned by the former Trojan, his son Cole Leinart signed with SMU as a quarterback recruit in the class of 2026. As for the rest of the Leinart family and their potential to play at USC, it remains to be seen.

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Drive during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Leinart didn't reveal which coaching staff at USC asked to un-retire his jersey, but the No. 11 would most likely only be coveted by a high-profile quarterback or wide receiver recruit. However, unless their name ends with Leinart, it appears as though no Trojans recruits will be wearing the No. 11 anytime soon.

USC Trojans Retired Jerseys

With the most Heisman Trophy winners of any school in the country, USC has eight numbers retired and on display at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:

- No. 20: Mike Garrett

- No. 32: O.J. Simpson

- No. 12: Charles White

- No. 33: Marcus Allen

- No. 3: Carson Palmer

- No. 11: Matt Leinart

- No. 5: Reggie Bush

- No. 13: Caleb Willliams

Dec 31, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Reggie Bush (left) poses with former Tournament of Roses president Alex Aghajanian during the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame Induction | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With lower jersey numbers becoming more popular among college football players, specific jersey numbers have even become part of a school's recruiting pitch. With coveted jersey numbers unavailable, USC has evidently turned towards asking Leinart about un-retiring No. 11.

The No. 5 was available until the 2024 season as former USC running back Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy was vacated as a result of NCAA sanctions. Once the Heisman Trust reinstated the award to Bush, his number was officially retired by the program.

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