Matt Leinart Gives Candid Take on Un-Retiring Jersey Number for USC Recruits
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Former USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart recently drew some attention for his stance on his retired jersey number at USC and if he would ever let a future Trojan star wear No. 11 in the cardinal and gold.
The USC Trojans have a longstanding tradition of retiring the jersey numbers of the Heisman Trophy winners in program history, meaning no USC player has worn No. 11 since Leinart's final season with the Trojans in 2005.
What Matt Leinart Said About Un-Retiring USC Jersey Number
Leinart recently revealed that USC has asked him to give his permission for a Trojans player to wear No. 11. Perhaps more interesting was Leinart's stance on whether or not he'd un-retire his jersey:
"When I was at USC, I got my number retired. There's been multiple times where people at USC have asked me if I would un-retire my jersey for some five-star prospect. And do you want to know what I told those guys, straight up? I am never going to un-retire my jersey for some random dude who, by the way, now could wear No. 11 and transfer after a year," said Leinart.
"The only person that will ever wear my USC No. 11 would be Cole (Leinart), who's not there right now, he's at SMU. Or two of my boys, if they end up going to USC and playing football. That is it."
As mentioned by the former Trojan, his son Cole Leinart signed with SMU as a quarterback recruit in the class of 2026. As for the rest of the Leinart family and their potential to play at USC, it remains to be seen.
Leinart didn't reveal which coaching staff at USC asked to un-retire his jersey, but the No. 11 would most likely only be coveted by a high-profile quarterback or wide receiver recruit. However, unless their name ends with Leinart, it appears as though no Trojans recruits will be wearing the No. 11 anytime soon.
USC Trojans Retired Jerseys
With the most Heisman Trophy winners of any school in the country, USC has eight numbers retired and on display at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:
- No. 20: Mike Garrett
- No. 32: O.J. Simpson
- No. 12: Charles White
- No. 33: Marcus Allen
- No. 3: Carson Palmer
- No. 11: Matt Leinart
- No. 5: Reggie Bush
- No. 13: Caleb Willliams
With lower jersey numbers becoming more popular among college football players, specific jersey numbers have even become part of a school's recruiting pitch. With coveted jersey numbers unavailable, USC has evidently turned towards asking Leinart about un-retiring No. 11.
The No. 5 was available until the 2024 season as former USC running back Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy was vacated as a result of NCAA sanctions. Once the Heisman Trust reinstated the award to Bush, his number was officially retired by the program.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.