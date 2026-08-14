Lincoln Riley Offers Insight Into Ethan "Bobbie" Feaster's Maturity

As Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane are set to begin their NFL careers, the USC Trojans enter an anticipated 2026 college football season with a new-look wide receiver room.

While the group is centered around the return of Tanook Hines and NC State Wolfpack transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson, a majority of the Trojans' wide receiver room will feature a few talented freshman arrivals.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of those arrivals is Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster, who throughout fall camp has impressed Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. Feaster is one of the youngest players on the Trojans' roster at just 17 years old. Even with his young age, his maturity continues to grow. Following Friday’s fall camp practice, Riley described what Feaster has brought to the Trojans' wide receiver group early on in his career.

What Lincoln Riley Said

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I give him credit. He was one of the few because of the reclass who wasn’t able to come in early. He was just here in the summer, and then you add that, not having spring with him, really should just be a senior in high school right now. He’s handled it well. He’s a mature kid,” Riley said.

“I think the other guys in the receiver room and on the team have done a good job of kind of recognizing like, hey, here’s a new very young guy coming in. Like, we need to put our arms around this guy and really do a good job of helping welcome him to the group and acclimating him to the group. So, I think the team has taken him in; he’s very low-key, kind of works hard. He’s pretty quiet. He’s learning fast,” Riley continued.

What Ethan “Bobbie” Feaster Brings To USC Trojans Offense

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The talent that Feaster brings to the Trojans' wide receiver room will benefit USC’s high-powered offense in the coming seasons as Riley’s group continues to attempt to reach that next step of reaching the championship stage.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver, Feaster, arrives in Los Angeles as the No. 62 player nationally and No. 10 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Feaster knows what it takes to win championships. At DeSoto High School in Texas, the wide receiver standout led them to the 6A Division II state title. Now he arrives at a Trojans program that is desperate to return to the heights of championship glory that they achieved in the early through late 2000s.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first step to reaching those heights is making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history this season. In the coming seasons, Feaster will play a crucial role in helping the Trojans reach those heights, along with the other wide receiver commits that USC landed as part of its No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, which includes Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Luc Weaver, and Trent Mosley.

Along with Feaster, Dixon-Wyatt has the opportunity to be an x-factor for the Trojans' offense as USC stole the four-star wide receiver recruit, flipping him from coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes, a major recruiting win for Lincoln Riley.

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