USC Trojans Turn Heads In Latest College Football Playoff Prediction

Entering the 2026 season, there is one milestone that is still on the minds of coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, and that is a spot in the College Football Playoff. During Riley’s four-year tenure as coach of the Trojans, USC has come short of the playoff on two separate occasions, including last year when the team finished with a 9-3 overall record and went 7-2 in Big Ten play.

This season, the Trojans have all the tools on both offense and defense to make the CFP in Riley’s fifth year, including the return of their star quarterback, Jayden Maiava. With all this returning talent, many believe that 2026 will finally be the year that the Trojans break through and reach the championship stage that USC fans have been desperate for.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Daire Gallagher of Pro Football Focus, the Trojans are one of the eight teams that could make the CFP for the first time this season. Other teams on the list with the Trojans include the BYU Cougars, Louisville Cardinals, Florida Gators, Missouri Tigers, Utah Utes, Houston Cougars, and Navy Midshipmen.

Similar to the Trojans, several of these teams on this list, most notably BYU, Florida, and Utah, have been on the doorstep of making the CFP in recent years.

How USC Makes College Football Playoff

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making the CFP will be easier said than done for coach Riley’s Trojans squad. Unlike last season, in which they went undefeated at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Trojans will have two marquee home games against the Oregon Ducks (Sept. 26) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31).

The result of these games for the Trojans will determine their destiny for the CFP next season. The Trojans will also have two road games against the Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10) and the Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14).

In the past, the Trojans have struggled to win on the road, which has held them back from making the CFP. That struggle was on full display last season as all three of the Trojans' regular-season losses came on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Oregon Ducks.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The leadership of quarterback Jayden Maiava and the performance of the Trojans' defense under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson will determine USC’s CFP aspirations. Maiava is fresh off a full first season as the Trojans' starting quarterback, in which he led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and the country’s second-best 89.9.

Maiava is an underrated contender to become the first Trojans quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy since Caleb Williams won in 2022. How Maiava performs in the Trojans' biggest games will dictate his place as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

According to the latest odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, Maiava is tied with two quarterbacks, LSU’s Sam Leavitt and Oklahoma’s John Mateer, with +2500 odds to win the award.

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