USC Legend Matt Leinart Pulls Back Curtain on Questions Facing Gary Patterson

USC Trojans quarterback legend Matt Leinart feels the energy for the 2026 squad.

He's taken notice of the notable changes that coach Lincoln Riley made. Including putting together the nation's top-ranked recruiting class while intertwining that with returning quarterback Jayden Maiava.

But offense isn't the only place where Leinart has high expectations for this Trojans team. He dove into his thoughts on former TCU head coach Gary Patterson leading the defense with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI.

Matt Leinart Curious About how Gary Patterson Experiment will Work

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Drive during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leinart finds himself curious on how this Patterson can mesh here. Especially with the longtime TCU head coach tasting the Big Ten for the first time.

"This is the one, for me, that's interesting," Leinart began when discussing Patterson. "Gary Patterson was one of the great defensive minds in changing defenses and all that at TCU. He's obviously been out of the game for a couple years. I'm just intrigued to see what he brings. "

Leinart still finds himself asking questions about how Patterson's 4-2-5 scheme that annually gave Big 12 teams fits can adjust into a higher playing field in the Big Ten.

"He's a Hall of Fame coach, but how does that fit in with Lincoln Riley, how does that fit in with the Big Ten and how does his scheme fit with the personnel USC has?" Leinart rolled off. "I think that's a lot more questions than answers. But not necessarily in a bad way. Yet Lincoln seems very confident based off what he's seen from him and everything else at camp."

Patterson's arrival no doubt has emerged as a trending topic in the Land of Troy. Especially as he joins a coaching staff led by a past Big 12 rival of his in Riley. Yet the Patterson hire got met with multiple praise too with many referencing his past body of work in Fort Worth including producing multiple NFL Draft first rounder. And pulling that off during a time TCU elevated from the Mountain West Conference to the Big 12.

Matt Leinart Continuing 'We Give Blood' Mission

Jan 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Matt Leinart (left) and Rai Benjamin pose during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leinart continues his advocacy to donate blood, as his interview was made possible through his partnership with Abbott.

The 2026 campaign marks the third consecutive season Leinart has taken part in the "We Give Blood" campaign that also involves every Big Ten team. But this campaign hits close to home for Leinart, as he lost his mother to Leukemia back in 2017. Her loss saw the need for blood to be donated.

He revealed to USC Trojans on SI that he's become adamant about donating blood, including stating how this drive has saved approximately 300,000 lives.

Abbott is creating competition too with its Big Ten partnership. They'll award a $1 million prize to the Big Ten school that donates the most blood this season, all in the name of saving lives. Leinart adds that even non-alums and pure fans of any Big Ten school can donate. More on the drive is found here.

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