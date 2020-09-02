USC Trojans Morning Buzz: What Are Odds Rose Bowl Gets Played?

The idea yesterday the Big Ten was thinking of starting its season in October turned out to be a non-starter.

But what happens if the Big Ten moves its season up to November and the Pac-12 goes in January (or later).

How would a Rose Bowl happen?

It can't under that scenario which is why the Rose Bowl would like the conferences to play at the same time. But if both play in January, you might see a Rose Bowl in April.

The game would be good for the conferences, who could use the money.

It's worth noting the chair of the Big Ten board is Northwestern president Morton Schapiro, who previously worked at USC and was believed to be a candidate to replace Max Nikias.

He probably didn't want to deal with all the drama at USC but now gets to handle the Big Ten's drama related to football and COVID-19.