AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Trojans Morning Buzz: What Are Odds Rose Bowl Gets Played?

Scott Wolf

The idea yesterday the Big Ten was thinking of starting its season in October turned out to be a non-starter.

But what happens if the Big Ten moves its season up to November and the Pac-12 goes in January (or later).

How would a Rose Bowl happen?

It can't under that scenario which is why the Rose Bowl would like the conferences to play at the same time. But if both play in January, you might see a Rose Bowl in April.

The game would be good for the conferences, who could use the money.

It's worth noting the chair of the Big Ten board is Northwestern president Morton Schapiro, who previously worked at USC and was believed to be a candidate to replace Max Nikias.

He probably didn't want to deal with all the drama at USC but now gets to handle the Big Ten's drama related to football and COVID-19.

  • This is a great tweet from Sara Stock, the wife of former USC baseball player Robert Stock.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saturday Night Notes: Pete Carroll Goes Viral

Also: Arthur Bartner still at band workouts

Scott Wolf

by

SouthBaySCAlumni

Where Is The Outrage Among Pac-12 Fans?

As usual the Big Ten garners all the attention

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Is TV Exposure A Valid Issue To Examine With USC?

The Big Ten touts its ratings. Can the Pac-12?

Scott Wolf

by

Rialto Trojan

Sunday Buzz: Notes On USC And LSU

An update on USC COVID-19 testing

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

A Year After USC's 2019 Season-Opener, Same Question Remains

Can Trojans change attitude if early 2021 season takes place?

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

USC REPORT: How does year 3 look for Sam Darnold?

We are also talking Su'a Cravens and Micheal Pittman Jr.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Suspends Football Workouts Until Sept. 8

COVID-19 tests will now be twice a week for athletes

Scott Wolf

by

PJM.

The Daily Report: Does USC Or UCLA Have More NFL Players?

Is Pac-12 making moves to take power away from Larry Scott?

Scott Wolf

by

Sang19

USC Morning Buzz: Winners And Losers Of The Week

What would it take for protests in Pac-12?

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino

Ex-USC Quarterback JT Daniels Scrimmages With Georgia

Former Trojan Takes First Snaps With Bulldogs

Scott Wolf

by

Michael Guarino