USC Trojans Projected to Make Move in AP Top 25 Poll After Chaotic Weekend

The college football season is well underway with multiple upsets taking place, raising questions for some teams while casting doubt onto other programs.

No. 1 Ohio State fell to No. 4 Texas in what was an instant-classic thanks in part to the Longhorns' comeback win, but the biggest shock of the day came from No. 6 Oregon falling to unranked Oklahoma State.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The No. 14 USC Trojans remain unscathed through their non-conference schedule, and teams like USC may be the biggest benefactor of top-ranked teams beating up on each other or suffering upset losses.

No. 10 Oklahoma fell to Michigan, and the Wolverins were unranked after a controversially close win over Western Michigan. How far will the Sooners drop, and where will Michigan land in the week 2 AP Top 25 poll, assuming the Wolverines are again ranked?

As for USC, the Trojans are expected to slide up slightly thanks to both Oregon and Oklahoma losing ahead of them. While it's likely too early to realistically talk about College Football Playoff resumes and rankings, USC is slowly inching its way from a potential bubble team to a legitimate contender out of the Big Ten.

AP Top 25 Poll Projection

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Indiana

5. Ohio State

6. Miami

7. LSU

8. Ole Miss

9. Texas A&M

10. Alabama

11. Texas Tech

12. USC

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Oklahoma

16. SMU

17. Penn State

18. Tennessee

19. Utah

20. Oklahoma State

21. Washington

22. Iowa

23. Missouri

24. Louisville

25. Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Biggest Risers, Fallers in AP Top 25 Poll

Oregon is expected to fall dramatically from its No. 6 ranking, likely falling all the way outside of the top 15. On the other hand, will the Oklahoma State Cowboys enter the top-25 rankings despite holding a 1-1 record thanks to a loss to Tulsa in week 1?

The Trojans are also not expected to take a major leap after beating the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, but if USC continues to take care of business, then coach Lincoln Riley and his team could climb into the top 10 sooner than later. The Oregon loss helps USC not only in the Big Ten standings but also the CFP picture, but the Trojans will have to take care of business when the Ducks travel to face USC in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26.

Oklahoma and Michigan are expected to make moves, but what about Texas and Ohio State? The Longhorns could have a claim to the No. 1 ranking after dethroning the Buckeyes, but how far will Ohio State fall? It's unlikely that the Buckeyes are one of the biggest fallers in the AP Poll, but will they stay above teams like No. 7 Miami and No. 8 LSU?

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against Oklahoma during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will No. 19 Washington fall at all in the AP Poll after struggling against Utah State? And which teams will drop out of the rankings should Michigan and/or Oklahoma enter the top 25 in the week 2 edition of the AP Poll.

Week 1 AP Top 25 Poll Ranking

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. Indiana

6. Oregon

7. Miami

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma

12. Alabama

13. Texas Tech

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Penn State

17. SMU

18. Tennessee

19. Washington

20. Utah

21. Iowa

22. Houston

23. Missouri

24. Louisville

25. Virginia

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.