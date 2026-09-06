AP Top 25 Poll Prediction as Michigan Brings Back College Football Madness

The No. 14 USC Trojans picked up their second win of the season against Fresno State in impressive fashion after shutting out the Bulldogs, but will USC see any movement in the AP Top 25 Poll as a result? Without any major upsets, rankings are less inclined to move as much so early in the season, but USC could become the sole owner of No. 14.

Labor Day Weekend marks week 1 of the college football season, and there are multiple games to be played Sunday and Monday, including some that could have an impact on the AP Poll. As a result, the first updated AP Top 25 Poll of the season will be released on Tuesday at 11 a.m. PT after the dust is settled on week 1.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (left) and Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason No. 4 Notre Dame is set to face Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, and No. 9 Ole Miss has a date with No. 24 Louisville in one of the few ranked matchups of week 1, also scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. Still, what might the updated AP Poll look like with a majority of teams already shifting their focus onto week 2?

AP Poll Prediction

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss*

10. LSU

11. Oklahoma

12. Texas Tech

13. Alabama

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Washington*

17. Penn State

18. SMU*

19. Michigan

20. Tennessee

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Houston

24. Missouri

25. Florida

*Team scheduled to play Sunday or Monday

College Football Week 1 Biggest Takeaways

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches for a touchdown against Western Michigan to win the game 13-12 as time expires during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 16 Michigan is seemingly the talk of the college football world after a controversial ending. Whether or not there was time on the clock remaining for Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood to complete a Hail Mary to receiver JJ Buchanan to avoid the upset against Western Michigan, it's never a good sign when a team's conference is putting out a statement on a review/clock decision after the win.

Will voters take matters into their own hands and dock Michigan in the rankings despite the Wolverines picking up the win? The Wolverines were No. 16 in the preseason poll, and falling closer to No. 20 might be appropriate. Even with the win, Michigan will

No. 2 Oregon had one of the next closest calls as Boise State had the Ducks on the ropes for most of the game up in Eugene, Oregon. The Broncos were unable to pull off the upset as Oregon won 34-27, and the Ducks are unlikely to be punished in the polls for the close win. After all, Boise State received the third-most votes of teams that were unranked in the preseason AP Top 25.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for USC, the Trojans' two decisive wins should be enough to break the tie with BYU for the No. 14 spot in the rankings. The Cougars beat Utah Tech 63-7 on Saturday, but the Trojans have already answered some of the biggest questions faciong the team entering the season.

Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has already made his mark in two games, picking up a shutout in the win over Fresno State, and the Trojans have received key contributions from the No. 1 recruiting class as true freshmen, especially at wide receiver.

With Michigan faltering, USC has an opportunity to stamp itself as the top Big Ten team outside of the "big three" of No. 1 Ohio State, Oregon, and No. 6 Indiana. The Trojans play all three during the regular season, giving coach Lincoln Riley and company a chance to prove it on the field when the time comes.

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; iSouthern California Trojans running back Deshonne Redeaux (6) is congratulated by quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs n the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. Oklahoma

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Alabama

14. BYU

14. USC

16. Michigan

17. Washington

18. Penn State

19. SMU

20. Tennessee

21. Utah

22. Iowa

23. Houston

24. Louisville

25. Missouri

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