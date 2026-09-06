AP Top 25 Poll Prediction as Michigan Brings Back College Football Madness
The No. 14 USC Trojans picked up their second win of the season against Fresno State in impressive fashion after shutting out the Bulldogs, but will USC see any movement in the AP Top 25 Poll as a result? Without any major upsets, rankings are less inclined to move as much so early in the season, but USC could become the sole owner of No. 14.
Labor Day Weekend marks week 1 of the college football season, and there are multiple games to be played Sunday and Monday, including some that could have an impact on the AP Poll. As a result, the first updated AP Top 25 Poll of the season will be released on Tuesday at 11 a.m. PT after the dust is settled on week 1.
Preseason No. 4 Notre Dame is set to face Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, and No. 9 Ole Miss has a date with No. 24 Louisville in one of the few ranked matchups of week 1, also scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. Still, what might the updated AP Poll look like with a majority of teams already shifting their focus onto week 2?
AP Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Georgia
4. Notre Dame
5. Texas
6. Indiana
7. Miami
8. Texas A&M
9. Ole Miss*
10. LSU
11. Oklahoma
12. Texas Tech
13. Alabama
14. USC
15. BYU
16. Washington*
17. Penn State
18. SMU*
19. Michigan
20. Tennessee
21. Utah
22. Iowa
23. Houston
24. Missouri
25. Florida
*Team scheduled to play Sunday or Monday
College Football Week 1 Biggest Takeaways
No. 16 Michigan is seemingly the talk of the college football world after a controversial ending. Whether or not there was time on the clock remaining for Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood to complete a Hail Mary to receiver JJ Buchanan to avoid the upset against Western Michigan, it's never a good sign when a team's conference is putting out a statement on a review/clock decision after the win.
Will voters take matters into their own hands and dock Michigan in the rankings despite the Wolverines picking up the win? The Wolverines were No. 16 in the preseason poll, and falling closer to No. 20 might be appropriate. Even with the win, Michigan will
No. 2 Oregon had one of the next closest calls as Boise State had the Ducks on the ropes for most of the game up in Eugene, Oregon. The Broncos were unable to pull off the upset as Oregon won 34-27, and the Ducks are unlikely to be punished in the polls for the close win. After all, Boise State received the third-most votes of teams that were unranked in the preseason AP Top 25.
As for USC, the Trojans' two decisive wins should be enough to break the tie with BYU for the No. 14 spot in the rankings. The Cougars beat Utah Tech 63-7 on Saturday, but the Trojans have already answered some of the biggest questions faciong the team entering the season.
Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has already made his mark in two games, picking up a shutout in the win over Fresno State, and the Trojans have received key contributions from the No. 1 recruiting class as true freshmen, especially at wide receiver.
With Michigan faltering, USC has an opportunity to stamp itself as the top Big Ten team outside of the "big three" of No. 1 Ohio State, Oregon, and No. 6 Indiana. The Trojans play all three during the regular season, giving coach Lincoln Riley and company a chance to prove it on the field when the time comes.
Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Georgia
4. Notre Dame
5. Texas
6. Indiana
7. Miami
8. Texas A&M
9. Ole Miss
10. Oklahoma
11. LSU
12. Texas Tech
13. Alabama
14. BYU
14. USC
16. Michigan
17. Washington
18. Penn State
19. SMU
20. Tennessee
21. Utah
22. Iowa
23. Houston
24. Louisville
25. Missouri
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.