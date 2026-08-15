USC's Mike Ekeler Speaks Openly About Impact of Assistant Coach AJ Howard

The hiring of linebackers coach Rob Ryan last offseason was a swing and miss for USC as play at the second level dipped.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley set out to fix it by pulling Mike Ekeler away from Nebraska to be the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

USC Trojans linebackers coach Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

“Coach Ekeler was a great addition. Somebody whose career I followed,” Riley said at Big Ten Media Days. “We've worked either with or for several of the same people, so I felt like I knew him pretty well. He's got a special teams track record, that is up there in terms of any other coordinator in the country. His energy, his attention to detail. I think his emphasis on the fundamentals and how he teaches that is very unique.

“It was just something that fit for our program. It fit from our special teams. It fit from him also being involved, certainly coaching our linebackers. It was a huge addition for us, special teams are certainly a huge part of any championship team. And with the roster we built, we feel like we have a chance to be very, very good there across the board. A guy like that, makes you better the day that he walked in the door.“

But Ekeler wasn’t the only hire USC made this offseason to invest in the development of its linebackers.

Hiring of AJ Howard to Boost Defensive Staff

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After serving as the outside linebackers coach at Appalachian State from 2023-24, Howard joined the Trojans staff last season as a defensive analyst. This offseason, he was promoted to outside linebacker coach.

Ekeler and Howard work hand-in-hand together during on-field drills and in recruiting. Ekeler, a longtime college football assistant with over 20 plus years receives most of the attention but makes sure to shift praise towards Howard.

“AJ Howard is my right-hand guy,” Ekeler said. “AJ is so smart and it's been fun to work with this whole group and AJ and come together and see these guys just progressing every single day. AJ and myself, we just love these dudes, it's a special group.”

Development of Linebacker Room

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadyn Walker got his first taste of college football last year after missing his entire freshmen season with a shoulder injury. He saw action in 13 games, including five starts. During USC’s Media Day, Walker admitted it was hard rewatching his film from last season because of what he knows now playing under Ekeler and Howard.

“Last year, I knew how to play backer somewhat, but this year I really understand how to play like backer fully,” Walker said.

Junior Desman Stephens started all 13 games last season at Mike linebacker. This spring, he’s playing with a better understanding of the position because he has under his belt and the hiring of Ekeler.

“I feel with more experience comes more knowledge and more growth,” Stephens said. “Having last year to just grow and learn what I need to do, what I was good at, what I need to get better at, it was all just helpful in my development. Coach Ekeler has definitely added to me. It’s a mix, he's definitely added more tools in my toolkit, as well as me seeing the game last year and being a starter.”

The hiring of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has also helped contribute to the growth of the two third-year linebackers from Michigan. Patterson has put his handprints on every position of defense and Stephens is feeling the impact.

“His brand of defense and his technique and the fundamentals that we do on a daily and weekly basis all helps in furthering development and learning a new scheme,” Stephens said. “It's been a seamless transition because he utilizes things that he's done, things that we've done to have the best mix possible. It's been a great transition just because of the teacher and the leader that he is.”

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