Biggest Surprise from USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava, Young Receivers

The departure of star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane and tight end Lake McRee, three of quarterback Jayden Maiava's four leading targets in 2025, left a major question mark for those outside of USC.

Most programs would have leaned heavily on the transfer portal to replace the production that headed off to the NFL, but not the Trojans because they understood what was walking in the door.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

General manager Chad Bowden and the Trojans staff didn't want to just sign top pass-catchers in the 2026 class, especially ones in their backyard, they wanted to sign immediate difference makers. And the hiring of a brand-new personnel staff and inside receiver coach/tight end coach Chad Savage put them in position to be aggressive on the trail and do exactly that.

Notre Dame was the early leader for receiver Trent Mosley. Texas, Georgia and Alabama were the frontrunners for tight end Mark Bowman, and receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was originally committed to Ohio State. Receiver Boobie Feaster had been highly sought-after since he was in middle school. At different stages in each of their recruitments, USC flipped them in their favor.

Four freshmen that most likely would not have ended up at Southern Cal without the seismic staff changes. Tron Baker is another freshman receiver that has been early contributor. He was the first commit in the team's No. 1 recruiting class all the way back in September of 2023.

Offseason with Jayden Maiava

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Urgency. That was the word offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Luke Huard used to describe Jayden Maiava's offseason. As Maiava entered his final season, he put everything into bringing his new pass-catchers along quickly.

Maiava had started 31 career games heading into the 2026 season. And in his third season with the program, the Trojans signal-caller has an extensive understanding of Lincoln Riley's offense and how the USC coach wants things done. In many ways, Maiava was just an extension of Riley and could relay everything the Trojans coach would say to the incoming freshman.

Other than Feaster, all of the newcomers took part in spring practice. However, Feaster was on campus on three separate occasions in the spring to get acclimated to the environment, learn the playbook and continue building a relationship with Maiava.

Tanook Hines, who started alongside Lane and Lemon as a true freshman in 2025, missed the entire spring with an injury. Ideally, the Trojans would have preferred the sophomore receiver to be healthy, but it did allow Maiava to get more reps with his new receivers.

Maiava took his pass-catchers on a retreat over the summer to build chemistry with them off the field. As Maiava has grown as a passer on the field, his leadership skills have matched. A trust was built in the offseason through hours and hours of work behind the scenes and it has shown up in the fall.

#USC



Trent Mosley Slot Fade



In his first game back from injury, Mosley and Jayden Maiava just picked up where they left off.



Mosley turns 50/50 throws into 80/20 in his favor. https://t.co/llvMBPxhlB pic.twitter.com/Ynkl7E6lRi — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 13, 2026

Emergence of Young Targets with Jayden Maiava

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates after a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could USC rely on a group of freshmen? That was a lingering question throughout the offseason. And at the halfway point in the season, it quickly shifted to where would the Trojans be without their talented group of freshmen.

Maiava is squarely in Heisman talks as he leads a high-powered Trojans offense. He ranks first in the Big Ten in passing yards, second in the country, and second in passing touchdowns, fourth in the country.

Mosley and Dixon-Wyatt are the team's two leading receivers through seven games. In the four games Mosley has played, the local star has recorded 100+ receiving yards in three of them. Dixon-Wyatt has two 100+ receiving games of his own.

Elite body control from Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.



Throw it up and let the freshman wide receiver go make a play. Dixon-Wyatt is young but he’s very polished.



His game has translated very well from Mater Dei to the college level.#USC pic.twitter.com/ct4XkGTpSe — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 21, 2026

Agaianst Louisiana in week 2, Bowman recorded six receptions for 83 yards, the most receiving yards by a USC tight end in a single game since Anthony McCoy against Notre Dame in 2009, and two touchdowns. In that game, the three freshmen from the Trinity League scored the first five touchdowns, fulfilling a vision that was laid out back in December.

Freshman tight end Mark Bowman is a chess piece in Lincoln Riley’s offense.



Flexibility. Good route runner and run blocker. Serious YAC ability. Another true freshman who already has a strong rapport with Jayden Maiava.#USC pic.twitter.com/p2x7Dquauw — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 15, 2026

What if three of the top pass-catchers in the Trinity League teamed up together at Southern Cal? At the halfway point, the results have been astounding.

Feaster and Baker have had bright moments of their own, giving Maiava another pair of reliable receivers.

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